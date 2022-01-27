Genius Finds Way to Play Xbox Games on CarPlay, How to Do It

It’s not a secret that CarPlay is part of Apple’s walled garden, and at some level, this makes total sense. The Cupertino-based tech giant has enabled a long list of restrictions on CarPlay, but needless to say, all of them can be removed with a simple jailbreak.
Someone on reddit has presented a brilliant idea that many people are drooling over: with a jailbroken iPhone and a series of other apps, they managed to play Xbox games on a CarPlay-powered head unit in the car.
Here’s the obligatory warning: this hack should only be used when the vehicle is parked, such as when waiting to pick up the kids from school. Otherwise, it’s as dangerous as it gets, as playing games on the head unit in the car is a really huge source of distraction, and it can all prove fatal.
Now, in case you’re wondering how they managed to get the whole thing up and running, here’s everything you need to know.
The first thing that’s required is a jailbroken iPhone. The redditor says they use an iPhone 8 still running iOS 14.4 and currently jailbroken with unc0ver.
Then, they installed CarPlay Enable, a jailbreak tool that allows users to run any app they want on CarPlay. This is necessary to be able to run the Xbox app and the Game Pass app if you have an active subscription (this one allows you to play any games you want, not just installed on a remote Xbox).
Next, you need to enable remote play on your Xbox, and using the dedicated app that you previously installed, you should be able to connect to the home console and launch the game, with the head unit doubling as a gaming screen.
An Xbox controller can be used for playing games through a Bluetooth connection to the iPhone.
And of course, you are recommended to use Wi-Fi for the whole thing, as playing games remotely is a major data hog.
