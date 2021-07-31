Genius Builds Steering Wheel with Pedals to Play Forza Using Nothing But Wood

In theory, racing games can be easily played with a controller, but it goes without saying that the best immersive experience comes with a proper gaming rig that includes hardware like a steering wheel with pedals and everything.
There are plenty of options in this regard out there, and depending on brand and features, a steering wheel can end up costing only a couple hundred dollars, so at the first glance, you don’t necessarily have to spend a small fortune to set up your own racing cockpit at home.
But on the other hand, someone on YouTube has decided to push the whole concept to a whole new level and build a custom steering wheel to play Forza Horizon 4 using nothing but wood.
The man behind YouTube channel D Infinite Project explains in detail how the unusual idea came to be, showing that the steering wheel works together with gas and brake pedals, a shifter, a clutch, rumble motors, and a series of extra buttons.
In case you’re wondering how this is possible, the wooden gaming rig is connected to a PlayStation 4 controller, so it doesn’t even have to be plugged into a computer or console.
It’s just a standard gaming rig built specifically to command the PS4 controller, so you can imagine just how much research was needed to make sure that every single move actually does something and presses a button or moves an analog stick according to the given input.
As for the PlayStation controller and Forza part, as one could easily figure out, the game isn’t running on Sony’s console but on a PC. In other words, the PS4 controller is connected to a typical computer, which means that the gaming rig can very well be used for other driving games too.
You can watch the full project in the videos below, and of course, make sure you drop us a line if you’re brave enough to try out something like this yourselves.
But on the other hand, someone on YouTube has decided to push the whole concept to a whole new level and build a custom steering wheel to play Forza Horizon 4 using nothing but wood.
The man behind YouTube channel D Infinite Project explains in detail how the unusual idea came to be, showing that the steering wheel works together with gas and brake pedals, a shifter, a clutch, rumble motors, and a series of extra buttons.
In case you’re wondering how this is possible, the wooden gaming rig is connected to a PlayStation 4 controller, so it doesn’t even have to be plugged into a computer or console.
It’s just a standard gaming rig built specifically to command the PS4 controller, so you can imagine just how much research was needed to make sure that every single move actually does something and presses a button or moves an analog stick according to the given input.
As for the PlayStation controller and Forza part, as one could easily figure out, the game isn’t running on Sony’s console but on a PC. In other words, the PS4 controller is connected to a typical computer, which means that the gaming rig can very well be used for other driving games too.
You can watch the full project in the videos below, and of course, make sure you drop us a line if you’re brave enough to try out something like this yourselves.