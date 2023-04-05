Genesis Won't Ditch Sedans, Rugged SUV Hinted by Design Chief

Sedans are not as popular as they used to be, with many automakers pulling the plug on several models to concentrate their efforts on expanding their crossover portfolios. But if it is one brand that will not sound the death knell for its four-door models, that is Genesis, according to Chief Creating Officer Luc Donckerwolke.
During a recent sit-down with the Australian media, Donckerwolke, who was named the 2022 World Person of the Year for his work on the GV60, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and the Pony and Grandeur, was quoted by CarExpert as saying: “it’s a mistake to basically write off a typology of a vehicle.” He also added that “the ones that are making that decision are going to regret it really soon,” as they are “giving it up to other ones and we are there [to take it].”
Right now, Hyundai’s luxury car brand has three sedans on sale. These are called the G70, G80, and G90. As for their high-riding vehicle portfolio, it comprises the GV60, GV70, and GV80. The latter is about to receive an entirely new member that will allow Genesis to take on the likes of the Audi Q8, BMW X6, and Mercedes GLE Coupe. Named the GV80 Coupe, the model is reportedly due later this year, and they have just previewed it with an eponymous concept, sporting the typical Genesis looks, and a sloping roofline behind the B pillars that will be its signature design trait.
However, it appears that the Korean car brand will not stop here, as they seem to be interested in further expanding their high-riding family. Besides different crossovers that might be introduced in the near future, they could drop the veils off one that will top them all in terms of off-roading prowess. You see, besides reassuring their fans that they will stay committed to the sedan game, Donckerwolke also hinted at a possible rugged 4x4. The model could take on the likes of the Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender. They could build it on the Hyundai and Kia ladder-frame platform that is in the making, and its possible development is great news for the car world because there aren’t that many real off-roaders out there.
On a final note, Donckerwolke, who signed the Diablo, Gallardo, and Murcielago during his days at Lamborghini, and the previous-gen Flying Spur when he worked for Bentley, shows his disappointment in designers who only worked on crossovers and SUVs. “I hate the fact that young designers that I sometimes interview have only worked on SUVs because they don’t know what proportions are.” As a result, their skills are “limited,” the 57-year-old added, quoted by the same outlet, as “they have only been working on bricks on wheels, and I don’t want that.”
Right now, Hyundai’s luxury car brand has three sedans on sale. These are called the G70, G80, and G90. As for their high-riding vehicle portfolio, it comprises the GV60, GV70, and GV80. The latter is about to receive an entirely new member that will allow Genesis to take on the likes of the Audi Q8, BMW X6, and Mercedes GLE Coupe. Named the GV80 Coupe, the model is reportedly due later this year, and they have just previewed it with an eponymous concept, sporting the typical Genesis looks, and a sloping roofline behind the B pillars that will be its signature design trait.
However, it appears that the Korean car brand will not stop here, as they seem to be interested in further expanding their high-riding family. Besides different crossovers that might be introduced in the near future, they could drop the veils off one that will top them all in terms of off-roading prowess. You see, besides reassuring their fans that they will stay committed to the sedan game, Donckerwolke also hinted at a possible rugged 4x4. The model could take on the likes of the Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender. They could build it on the Hyundai and Kia ladder-frame platform that is in the making, and its possible development is great news for the car world because there aren’t that many real off-roaders out there.
On a final note, Donckerwolke, who signed the Diablo, Gallardo, and Murcielago during his days at Lamborghini, and the previous-gen Flying Spur when he worked for Bentley, shows his disappointment in designers who only worked on crossovers and SUVs. “I hate the fact that young designers that I sometimes interview have only worked on SUVs because they don’t know what proportions are.” As a result, their skills are “limited,” the 57-year-old added, quoted by the same outlet, as “they have only been working on bricks on wheels, and I don’t want that.”