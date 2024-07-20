Genesis Reportedly Developing G90-Sized Magma Concept

The Korea Herald reports that Hyundai subsidiary Genesis will debut a Magma concept with a generous footprint. Reading between the lines, it will come in the form of a large sedan.
However, the cited publication does not refer to said concept as being a G90 with orange paintwork and snazzy wheels. Even more curious, the report suggests "a dedicated chassis and frame." That would result in a completely different animal from the luxury-oriented G90, which is powered by a 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 or said powerplant augmented by an electric supercharger plus 48-volt assistance.
If the hearsay turns out to be true, one can also imagine a far more interesting powertrain than the aforementioned sixer. Although a V8 seems to be wishful thinking, a V6 and at least an electric motor should be doable. BMW's all-new M5 plug-in hybrid, for example, features an electric motor in the ZF-supplied automatic transmission with eight forward ratios.
The South Korean publication hasn't heard anything in regard to the forthcoming concept's oily bits. Whatever the upcoming sports luxobarge may be hiding under the skin, there's no denying that it will outperform the 3.5T E-Supercharged AWD version of the G90.
We also have to consider a zero-emission setup, with Genesis relying on the Hyundai Motor Group for all things electric. Remember the Electrified G80 Magma Concept? As it happens, the Genesis brand hasn't shared any power and torque numbers. GV60 Magma Concept also needs to be mentioned, as in yet another concept with no figures to back up its go-faster looks.
Said mode further elevates torque from the standard 545 pound-feet (740 Nm) to 568 pound-feet (770 Nm). Seriously impressive numbers for a compact-sized crossover, although Ioniq 5 N is quite heavy as well at 4,861 pounds (2,205 kilograms) for the North American specification.
Be that as it may, the South Korean automaker claims 3.25 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) with N Grin Boost and N Launch Control engaged. Keep your foot planted to the floor, and the speedometer will eventually indicate 162 miles per hour (260 kilometers per hour). This kind of performance does take its toll on driving range, with the EPA combined estimate being only 221 miles (356 kilometers).
The Ioniq 5 N also happens to be stupidly expensive for a Hyundai, with prices kicking off at $66,100 sans destination charge in the United States of America. Genesis, meanwhile, wants $89,200 for the G90 3.5T AWD or $99,500 for the G90 3.5T E-Supercharged AWD. They're good for 375 and 409 horsepower, respectively.
If the hearsay turns out to be true, one can also imagine a far more interesting powertrain than the aforementioned sixer. Although a V8 seems to be wishful thinking, a V6 and at least an electric motor should be doable. BMW's all-new M5 plug-in hybrid, for example, features an electric motor in the ZF-supplied automatic transmission with eight forward ratios.
The South Korean publication hasn't heard anything in regard to the forthcoming concept's oily bits. Whatever the upcoming sports luxobarge may be hiding under the skin, there's no denying that it will outperform the 3.5T E-Supercharged AWD version of the G90.
We also have to consider a zero-emission setup, with Genesis relying on the Hyundai Motor Group for all things electric. Remember the Electrified G80 Magma Concept? As it happens, the Genesis brand hasn't shared any power and torque numbers. GV60 Magma Concept also needs to be mentioned, as in yet another concept with no figures to back up its go-faster looks.
The series-production GV60 and Electrified GV80 are overshadowed in both power and torque by the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is the Hyundai Motor Group's punchiest electric vehicle thus far. Two electric motors connected to an 84-kWh battery provide 601 horsepower by default or 641 for up to 10 seconds with N Grin Boost.
Said mode further elevates torque from the standard 545 pound-feet (740 Nm) to 568 pound-feet (770 Nm). Seriously impressive numbers for a compact-sized crossover, although Ioniq 5 N is quite heavy as well at 4,861 pounds (2,205 kilograms) for the North American specification.
Be that as it may, the South Korean automaker claims 3.25 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) with N Grin Boost and N Launch Control engaged. Keep your foot planted to the floor, and the speedometer will eventually indicate 162 miles per hour (260 kilometers per hour). This kind of performance does take its toll on driving range, with the EPA combined estimate being only 221 miles (356 kilometers).
The Ioniq 5 N also happens to be stupidly expensive for a Hyundai, with prices kicking off at $66,100 sans destination charge in the United States of America. Genesis, meanwhile, wants $89,200 for the G90 3.5T AWD or $99,500 for the G90 3.5T E-Supercharged AWD. They're good for 375 and 409 horsepower, respectively.