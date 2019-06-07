Genesis GV80 Spied Less Disguised in the Alps, Is Towing a BMW X5

The first luxury SUV in the short history of the Genesis Korean car brand is upon us. Ahead of its debut later this year, the production GV80 has been spied with a thinner layer of camouflage while doing some high altitude testing.

16 photos



Despite rabid demand for large 4x4,



A lot is riding on the GV80, since it's the first of its kind. And we're pleased to report that it's better looking than the concept. By "better" we mean sportier, thanks to a bolder main grille, extra air intakes, large diameter 5-spoke wheels and some oversized dual exhaust pipes that mimic the pentagonal grille.



Like the G80 sedan, this bad boy will make do without the big 5.0-liter V8, relying instead on the 3.8 and 3.3-liter V6 engines. There's also a rumor of a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo offering up to 300 horsepower, but that sounds very market-dependent.



Inside, the GV80 should take heavy inspiration from the concept that previewed it, meaning you will have a long display over the top of the dash, like the S-Class, but only a few inches tall. Some of the buttons and switches should be shared with the new Hyundai Palisade SUV . As if the Alpine scenery and hot new prototype weren't enough, a new G05 BMW X5 is literally in tow behind the Korean automaker's prototype. This is the second time we've seen the X5 accompanying their prototypes after it was spotted next to the new Kia Sorento . We're curious to know whether it broke down or is just being used as a dead weight to see if the GV80 has the necessary pulling power.Despite rabid demand for large 4x4, Genesis has so far produced just three sedans. The GV80 is just the first chapter of the story, as smaller and larger SUVs will be added, probably within the next couple of years.A lot is riding on the GV80, since it's the first of its kind. And we're pleased to report that it's better looking than the concept. By "better" we mean sportier, thanks to a bolder main grille, extra air intakes, large diameter 5-spoke wheels and some oversized dual exhaust pipes that mimic the pentagonal grille.Like the G80 sedan, this bad boy will make do without the big 5.0-liter V8, relying instead on the 3.8 and 3.3-liter V6 engines. There's also a rumor of a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo offering up to 300 horsepower, but that sounds very market-dependent.Inside, the GV80 should take heavy inspiration from the concept that previewed it, meaning you will have a long display over the top of the dash, like the S-Class, but only a few inches tall. Some of the buttons and switches should be shared with the new Hyundai Palisade