Genesis GV60 Electric Crossover Launched in the UK, Pricing Starts at £47,005

Genesis has started accepting pre-orders for the GV60 in the United Kingdom, ahead of its on-sale date scheduled for June 6, with customer deliveries kicking off that same day.
The company’s first battery-electric model to be introduced in the UK is offered in three trim levels, with as many powertrain options. These are called the Premium, Sport, and Sport Plus, and can be had from £47,005 (equal to $58,862), £53,605 ($67,126), and £65,405 ($81,903) respectively.
Choosing the base variant means having to live with a single electric motor, driving the rear wheels, and pushing out 168 kW (228 ps / 225 hp). The mid-range features two motors and all-wheel drive, making 160 and 74 kW (218-101 ps / 214-99 hp) respectively, and the top-of-the-line Sport Plus has a combined 360 kW (490 ps / 483 hp) from its dual-motor setup, on Boost mode.
Recharging the battery from 10 to 80% takes only 18 minutes via a 350 kW connection, and when fully juiced up, you are looking at a total range of 321 miles (517 km) in the Premium, 292 miles (470 km) in the Sport, and 289 miles (465 km) in the Sport Plus. All versions feature the dual 12.3-inch screens inside, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and many other gizmos.
Additional extras include the panoramic sunroof, digital side mirrors, Bang & Olufsen premium audio with 17 speakers, vehicle-to-load technology, part of the Outdoor Pack, for powering external devices, and so on. For the Outdoor Pack, you are looking at an extra £880 ($1,102). The sunroof costs £1,120 ($1,403), the premium audio £990 ($1,240), and the digital mirrors £1,240 ($1,553).
On top of these, the 2022 GV60 is offered with additional packages, such as the Innovation Pack and Comfort Seat Pack, priced at £2,070 ($2,592) and £2,790 ($3,494), respectively, the £600 ($751) Second-Row Comfort Seat Pack, and £2,310 ($2,893) Nappa Leather Seats Pack.
