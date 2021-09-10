Genesis G90 Goes for Slammed Japanese VIP Treatment, Comes Out Buttery Smooth

Although we have seen rendering experts jump at almost anything created by the automotive world, it’s clear that some of them have their favorites. For one, in particular, very few new cars qualify as real-world darlings.
Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist behind the abimelecdesign account on social media has gone into a new car appreciation spree recently. Not only did he play with the all-new 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 mere hours after its introduction, but also showcased one of his all-time contemporary favorites.
And believe it or not, it’s a simple and sensible (yet utterly luxurious) Genesis G90. The model that paved the way for Hyundai’s new luxury division to develop as a fully-blown premium brand is almost up for a new iteration, but that doesn’t mean the current, facelifted version doesn’t have what it takes to impress.
Besides, the pixel master didn’t leave it alone and in stock form. Explaining that he mostly loves the Genesis G90 for its Buick Roadmaster approach to automotive life (as opposed to the Mercedes-AMG side of things), he also slapped the South Korean limousine with a taste of the Japanese VIP atmosphere. The trend, which apparently was on his radar for quite a while, has to do with modifying luxury cars (traditionally, local ones) to extremes.
Those premium models get much larger and/or wider wheel arches. But that’s not all because they also feature custom suspension setups to get slammed “into the ground, quite literally.” Of course, the pixel master opted for his twists with this one. So, the G90 sits much lower but “is not quite on the ground, and while I enlarged the arches, they’re not wider.”
No worries, these aren’t the only changes. The paintjob features a Candy Dark Purple shade mixed with a little bit of Red Flake, and the interior comes with a fully custom treatment. Among the included changes are tan leather upholstery and lots of wood trim, a flower-stamped headliner, as well as bespoke engraved metal touches. Oh, and did we mention the Japanese VIP crowd-pleasing Weds Kranze LXZ wheels?
