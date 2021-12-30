Genesis Coupe Driver Born Again After Getting Pinned Under a Tanker Truck

The last movie of the Final Destination franchise was released a decade ago, but seeing pictures of this crash made us think about those horror movies. Fortunately for an unnamed driver, he survived after the Hyundai Genesis Coupe was pinned under a truck that carried 8,500 gallons of gasoline.
For those who hail from Europe, 8,500 gallons of gasoline means 32,176 liters, and it is just as flammable regardless of what measurement system you use. The circumstances of the crash that took place on the I-55 N/County Line Road in Missouri are unclear, but it is evident that the Hyundai got trapped under the truck.
Fortunately for everyone near these two vehicles, the Hyundai was not set ablaze after the impact, which would have resulted in a tragedy. Moreover, the truck's fuel tank was not ruptured, so first responders did not have to deal with a gasoline leak while struggling to free the driver.
As the Ridgeland Fire Department wrote, the extraction process of the trapped driver was "very tedious." He only suffered minor injuries but was transported to the hospital for further investigation. You know that things are serious when the fire department describes the driver's survival as "miraculous."
The incident was serious enough to require the intervention of the Ridgeland PD, the MHP, the JPD, Pafford EMS, not to mention a heavy-duty wrecker service in the area. Once you look through the photo gallery, it is easy to comprehend the severity of the crash.
The driver of the Hyundai can consider the day of the crash as his new birthday, since this accident was the kind that could have ended differently. First responders had to cut the roof of the Genesis Coupe to get the driver out, but the resistance of the roof and A-pillars is impressive if you take the truck that squished it into account.
As usual, after seeing crashes like these, please remember to buckle up, keep your eyes on the road, and drive as safely as possible. Vehicles can be replaced, but that does not work for humans.
