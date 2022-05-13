General Motors Returns to Europe After Five Years, but With a Little Tweak

General Motors used to be an important player on the European market, but the company withdrew completely after selling Opel to the PSA group five years ago. After more than 90 years of having sold cars on European soil, GM was only selling Corvette and Cadillac models overseas.
The problem was that these were only niche vehicles, while now the American company is looking to deliver more mainstream models. However, General Motors, Executive Officer Mary Barra is very confident about the future of the company overseas.
Don't get too excited, because Europeans won't suddenly get some V8 muscle cars. Instead, GM is pushing for an all-electric lineup by 2035, and rightfully so, because Europe is the second biggest EV market after China.
"About five years ago, we sold our Opel business to what is now Stellantis and we have no seller's remorse from an internal combustion business. But we are looking at the growth opportunity that we have now, because we can reenter Europe as an all-EV player. I'm looking forward to that," declared General Motors CEO Mary Barra in an interview at GM’s sprawling technical center in Warren, north of Detroit.
Besides, the American company is also working on a mobility startup business on the continent, which is currently led by Mahmoud Samara, former Cadillac vice president for North America. Even though China and North America will be GM's top priorities, bringing their top products and services to Europe will be a significant advantage.
With General Motors having an ambitious target to dethrone the Tesla giant from the top of the EV game in the long term, it will be interesting to see what models they will deliver to Europe. Some experts are already speculating that the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV and electric Corvettes will undoubtedly be present on the market.
With the way the automotive industry is shifting more and more resources to the electric vehicles industry, GM could potentially outpace some of the more established European automakers in the nearest future.
