General Motors Expanding Into the Electric Aftermarket To Increase Profits

General Motors has decided that just selling vehicles under numerous brands is short-sighted. Thanks to their work to gain the foothold that they do in the EV space, they see themselves as the next leader in EV component sets. And they're planning to help brands all around the world convert their commercial equipment, marine applications, and more to electric power.
GM says that moving into this space will allow them to reach more customers and help the world transition more quickly to sustainable energy. In fact, they think that the market for electrification components could be almost $20 billion dollars by 2030.
“GM has an established strategy, network of integrators and co-development agreements to apply an extensive array of components and solutions to a broad range of customers and use cases,” says Travis Hester, GM vice president of Electric Vehicle Growth Operations.
“As companies across many industries look to reduce their environmental impact, GM is uniquely positioned to serve as a leader not only through exciting new EVs across our brands, but through additional technology applications, and we look forward to bringing customers – existing and new – along with us on our zero-emissions journey.”
This shift basically takes much of their on-road knowledge and moves it to off-road applications. General Motors sees a future where the vast majority of vehicles used at airports are fully electric. That would include baggage tractors, cargo tractors, tugs and more.
In addition, they're working with Pure Watercraft, a Seattle-based company, to provide EV technology. Together, they'll build electric outboard motors and completely electric boats.
Of course, GM will also support hot-rodders who want to go electric. Products like their EV crate engine shown off at SEMA this year are just the start. Expect more motors, battery packs, and more in the near future. While it won't ever sound the same, we're excited to watch a classic hot rod silently smoke a Tesla in the near future.
