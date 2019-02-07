autoevolution

General Motors Could "Leave" Australia, Sell Import Business To Inchcape Motors

7 Feb 2019, 14:47 UTC ·
General Motors is represented in Australia by Holden and Holden Special Vehicles, tracing its roots back to 1908. But as opposed to the good ol’ days, the Aussie Lion closed its Elizabeth plant in October 2017, morphing into an importer and distributor for General Motors.
Excluding dealerships, the number of employees Holden has in Australia is in the ballpark of 200 people. Given these circumstances, there’s no denying the automaker has seen better days. According to the Australian Financial Review, there’s something in the pipeline that won’t bode well with some people in the industry.

“Vultures are lining up to test its commitment as a remodelled car importer in this part of the world,” highlights AFP, adding that General Motors could sell Holden to Inchcape Motors. The UK-based company, represented by Trivett in Australia, would take over import and distribution.

Trivett, which is the retail division of Inchcape Motors, also serves as the exclusive importer and distributor of Subaru in Australia and New Zealand. Other brands represented by Trivett in this part of the world include Jaguar, Land Rover, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, Peugeot, Citroen, and Volkswagen.

AFP explains that Inchcape is interested in Holden because it would cost less for them to import the cars than General Motors. Holden also holds 6.5 percent of the market in Australia, which is another reason Inchcape Motors wants to strike a deal.

When contacted in regard to the AFP report, General Motors didn’t give away what the future holds for Holden. In addition to supporting chief executive officer Dave Buttner, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit believes that badge-engineered models such as the Holden Acadia will take the brand to the next level going forward.

Holden reported 60,751 sales in 2018, representing a 32-percent slump compared to the previous year (90,306 vehicles in 2017). Looking at the bigger picture, this is what happens the rear-wheel-drive Commodore built in Australia is replaced by the German-made, front-wheel-drive Commodore that’s nothing more than a badge-engineered Opel Insignia.

Adding insult to injury, Australian car buyers are more interested in Toyota, Mazda, and Hyundai. Considering that Holden was the top-selling automaker in 2002, the downfall is even more obvious.
