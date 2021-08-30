General Motors CEO Mary Barra Currently Drives a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Born in 1961, Mary Barra is the first woman to lead a Big Three automaker. She took the reigns of General Motors in January 2014 as the replacement for Daniel Akerson, and she couldn’t receive this promotion at a worse time.
Barra was called before the Senate to testify about a bucketload of recalls and deaths attributed to the faulty ignition switch issue we’ve covered on numerous occasions. Just a few years later, Barra was criticized for backing up the Chevrolet Bolt as the Tesla Model 3-killing electric car it never was.
Speaking to David Westin of Bloomberg, the chair and chief executive officer of the biggest among the Big Three in Detroit said that she’s currently driving a 2022 model year Bolt EUV. Although the badge says electric utility vehicle, we all know that it’s too similar to the Bolt EV to matter. Speaking of which, the driving range isn’t as good as that of the Bolt EV at 247 miles (398 kilometers) compared to 259 miles (417 kilometers).
I’m fully aware that General Motors is way behind Elon Musk’s company in terms of EV technologies, but I’m also wondering if Barra understands the message she’s giving by dailying a subcompact hatchback with an identity crisis and a driving range that’s bested by its less expensive sibling.
Mary also told Westin that she had the opportunity of driving the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, which is another example of General Motors doing things in the worst possible way. I mean, would you spend $112,595 on a rig from a company that’s known for abysmal quality and reliability?
FoMoCo head honcho Jim Farley has already taken a jab at General Motors for the GMC Hummer EV. Lest we forget, the man who currently leads the Blue Oval declared that “we are not going after the $100,000-plus market."
Considering that an F-150 Lightning Pro starts at $39,974 and the fully-loaded Platinum is $90,474 for the 2022 model year, it’s high time for Mary Barra and General Motors to pay attention to what customers actually want.
