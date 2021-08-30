General Motors CEO Mary Barra Currently Drives a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

More on this:

1 GM Finally Reveals Chevy Bolt EV Battery Defects: It Will Recall All Cars

2 GM Shutting Down Bolt EV Assembly Plant Over Chip Supply Woes

3 Insurance Association of China Wants EVs to Have Spontaneous Fire Coverage

4 GM Estimates It Will Spend $11,650 in Each Recalled Chevy Bolt EV

5 Chevy Bolt Owners Spammed with Privacy Warnings on CarPlay and Android Auto