Geneinno S2 Is a Smart Sea Scooter That Lets You Explore the Underwater World at 2.7 MPH

Sea scooters are an exciting piece of technology for all types of divers. Also known as diver propulsion vehicles, these underwater contraptions are alluring for both amateur and experienced divers, allowing them to dive or glide effortlessly on the water.
Whether you are an experienced snorkeler or a newbie who’s just started learning how to swim, there is a new capable yet compact underwater scooter on the market. It’s called Geneinno S2 by Gear’s Joy and is bound to give you that little bit of extra oomph to zip around the water.
At just 19 inches long by 10 inches wide (48 x 25 cm), with a weight of only 5.9 pounds (2.68 kg), this new smart underwater scooter is not only impressively compact but also highly capable, as it can take you at a depth of 100 feet (30m) and reach a top speed of 2.7 mph (4.35 kph).
The scooter’s two electrically-powered propellers can produce 22 pounds (10 kg) of thrust, and you have the option to choose between two gears - a low speed of 2 mph and a high speed of 2.7 mph.
It has a similar footprint to a 16-inch (40-cm) laptop, and its small size means it perfectly fits into a backpack or a suitcase, so it can accompany you to your next holiday destination. Conveniently, its 97 Wh battery pack is below the Federal Aviation Administration’s carry-on limit, meaning you can take it with you inside a plane’s cabin.
The ultra-portable Geneinno S2 is powerful enough to let you enjoy underwater adventures for about 45 mins on a single charge. The battery fully recharges in 1.5 hours.
It connects to an app that allows you to monitor your underwater experience. With the Geneinno APP, you’ll be able to check the status of the S2 smart sea scooter and record its speed, depth, onboard light, and battery consumption. It will also let you share this data on social media. There is also a parental mode that will help you monitor your kids as they learn how to swim.
Geneinno S2’s design has been refined over the past few years, and advanced anti-corrosion treatments have been implemented to ensure its durability, considering is meant to be used in salt water.
Gear’s Joy new sea scooter retails for $399 on the creator’s website and $449 on Walmart.
