autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Geely Has Left The Negotiation Process With Proton

 
24 Mar 2017, 10:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The negotiations between Geely and Proton regarding the acquisition of the latter have ended without success.
Representatives of the Chinese company have announced they have retired from the discussion and will not submit a bid to purchase Proton. They have motivated the decision based on talks with the executives of the Malaysian brand, whom they accused of indecisiveness in their plans.

These claims come from Li Shufu, the chairman of Geely Motors, who was clear in his statement that he feels that Proton’s leaders “have not decided what they want.” Any potential investor will tell you that one of the worst things they can encounter with a possible business partner is uncertainty.

Every investment itself can be uncertain, and all are to some degree, but when things change from one day to another, the investor becomes discouraged to continue. As Autocar has learned from Geely’s representatives, a situation like the one described above was encountered by the Chinese in their interaction with Proton.

With the other potential bidder out of the way, the French at Groupe PSA have a clear road ahead if they decide to buy Proton. The move could help the parent company of Peugeot and Citroen to gain a brand that is recognized in the Asia-Pacific region, but it will also have to prepare to change everything it can to bring it back to profit.

At this point, we should note that Proton owns Lotus, which could be the biggest asset of the Malaysian company. The British brand has an engineering consultancy department that was the desired acquisition by many European brands, and that may be the reason why the French would want to buy the company altogether.

Interestingly, the representatives of the PSA Groupe have recently announced they have agreed to acquire GM’s European brand, comprised of the Opel and Vauxhall brands.

The decision could have affected the intention to buy Proton, but the conglomerate from the Hexagon could do it regardless. Expect to hear a final decision announced by the end of the summer.
Geely Proton PSA Group business investment Lotus Peugeot Citroen
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78