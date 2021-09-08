Geely Auto Appoints New Vice President of Global Design, He's From Bentley

Geely Auto has appointed a new Vice President of Global Design, Stefan Sielaff. The previous Vice President of Geely's Global Design department was Peter Horbury, who has joined Group Lotus as Senior Vice President of Design.
Back in 2015, Stefan Sielaff was appointed Director of Design for Bentley Motors, and his new job will bring him to Sweden, in Gothenburg. Stefan Sielaff previously worked for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and the Volkswagen Group before joining Bentley.
Sielaff is known for the first-generation Audi A1 and A7 models, but also several Bentley models. He replaced Luc Donckerwolke in 2015 after he moved to become Hyundai Motor Company's Chief Creative Officer.
Stefan Sielaff will oversee the entire Geely Auto Group portfolio of brands. These include Lynk&Co, Geely Auto, Geometry, and Zeekr. The latter is the company's premium EV brand. While the Geely Group does own Volvo Cars, their design departments are separate.
The President of Geely Holding Group, Mr. Andy An Conghui, who is also the CEO of Zeekr Technology, stated that the company is highly appreciative of Peter Horbury's contribution and dedication to Geely during his decade with the company.
As Geely's President stated, Peter Horbury helped define Geely's brand image globally, while also leading a creative global team in the automotive industry. Horbury joined Geely back in 2011 and created the Geely 3.0 era of products, along with a new design language.
Before joining Geely, Peter Horbury used to work for Volvo, but he previously worked for Ford. You might be familiar with Horbury's work if you remember the Volvo 480 ES, the Volvo C70, S70, V70, S60, the first-generation XC90, the 2004 S40, and the V50. Those were just some models penned by Horbury in less than a decade of his 40-year career.
Horbury supported the development of the Lynk&Co brand, as well as the Geometry and Zeekr brands. The Chinese conglomerate also opened design studios in China, Spain, Sweden, and the USA.
