Gator Hybrid 16 Is a Rugged Couple's Camper Designed To Tame the Australian Outback

You may be wondering why I keep bringing to light all these Australian-born campers. Well, the answer is simple: they're just built differently. It clearly has something to do with how everything in the land down under is out to kill for its survival. Take the Gator Hybrid 16 as the perfect example of what I mean. Grab your off-road machine, hitch and load up, and let's hit the road.
Ladies and gents, the ravishing single-axle machine before us today is dubbed nothing more than Gator Hybrid 16. It's a travel trailer/caravan crafted by none other than Australia's own JB Caravans. Oh, the name sounds familiar, doesn't it? Of course, it does; we recently covered this team's first and only Class C RV, the Touring, but JB was born as a builder of towable homes, so expect the 16 to show you what this crew is all about.
Well, kicking things off for the 16, allow me to point out that the one and only floorplan available is priced at $95,000 Australian, which is roughly $64K American (at current exchange rates), but there are clear reasons why JB asks us to pay this sort of cash.
One of these reasons is that JB Caravans builds each one of these babies in-house, using Australian-made steel from its own craftsmen and women. This allows them to control every aspect and stage of production, leading to units that completely satisfy the JB Caravan gods' visions of campers done right. If we consider that this crew has been around since 2010, those gods are folks like you and me; JB fine-tunes units based on customer needs.
With that steel and hands, we're granted a 4-inch chassis with a 6-inch A-frame, completely coated with a layer of Raptor liner and hanging around with a Cruisemaster XT 2.8T suspension. This means a standard coil setup, but JB allows you to upgrade your 16, so you can ask for airbags if you don't mind dropping some extra bucks on your 16. Throw on a DO35 coupling, and you're ready to handle whatever road comes your way and even carve a few of your own.
Yet, once we arrive at some hidden haven in the middle of nowhere, we see the rest of the 16's magic, and oh, how magical it can be, especially for those adventurous couples among us. Yes, only two guests will be privy to all 4.28 m (14 ft) of living space we see; with the trailer, the 16 is 6.8 m (22.3 ft) long.
Once you've parked your truck or 4x4, stabilized your unit and unhitched it, it's time to stretch those bones bit and take in the sights for a few minutes or so; take your time. At this stage, whether you like it or not, you'll have to prepare the rest of your campsite. It's here that you'll extend the 16's several slideouts, its awning, and let its 600 watts of solar panel take in all the energy the 16 needs.
Come to think of it, let me continue with the electrical setup in store for future owners because JB takes some extra steps to ensure we have all the juice we need while out in the wild. I already mentioned that 600 W of panel power is in place, but the real hot ticket item is the EcoFlow battery setup system.
Here, JB Caravans has shaken hands with the now-famous energy systems manufacturer to furnish each 16, along with other units JB manufacturers, with a Power Kit. This is EcoFlow's complete battery hardware, which is designed especially for camper vans and travel trailers.
Overall, 2 kW of power is standard, along with a BMS, Inverter, AC charger, and the ability to recharge off of up to 1,600 W of solar input. Best of all, some of that can be expanded even further. Oh, 95 liters (25.1 gals) of fresh water also accompany the mix.
Now, with the 16 working its magic in the background, it's time to fire up the outdoor galley, put on a fresh pot of your favorite soup, grab a cold one from the fridge, and turn on the entertainment center. Go ahead, kick back, and enjoy the sunset.
Once your dinner is finished and you and your significant other are ready for the night, head inside and indulge in the living space JB has in store. Since the 16 is a rear-entry unit, our tour begins at the rear, and after climbing in, to our right sits a near beam-to-beam bathroom, and to our left, a cabinet with plenty of storage, the beam-to-beam bedding, and straight ahead, a dinette. Do take note that a fridge and microwave are also found inside the unit, so only cooking and washing veggies will be done outside. Come to think of it, with an induction top, you can do all that inside, too.
For a moment, take a bit of time out of your busy day to picture yourself in the middle of the action. Lie down on the bed and peek out onto the world via those lateral windows. See your significant other smiling. Head outside to whip up your favorite meals. When it's all said and done, relax under an awning and watch the sunset. Maybe you have some afternoon kayaking on the lake in the itinerary.
Unless you're trekking across the Saharan Desert, the Gator Hybrid 16 will be there right behind you, providing all the energy you need to live off-grid for a few days, no matter the activities you undertake. What more could we want? Of course, a lower price tag, but that seems to be true no matter the machine or human you ask.