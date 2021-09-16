Gas Station Simulator Is Here to Feed Your OCD Tendencies

Gas Station Simulator is the latest game that made it to top 10 best-selling games on Steam at launch. It goes to show that you don’t have to launch a triple A title to make it to the upper part of the sales charts.
After American Truck Simulator – Wyoming expansion made a splash on Steam last week, Gas Station Simulator picks up the torch and rises up the Steam charts on launch day. Although it might come as a surprise, games like Lawn Mowing Simulator and Car Mechanic Simulator prove that players highly seek this type of games these days.
Currently, Gas Station Simulator sits nearly at the middle of the top 10 chart for best-selling games on Steam and has reached a peak of about 5,600 players on launch day. Although it doesn’t make it into Steam’s top 100 game based on the number of concurrent players, it’s not too far off.
Developed by DRAGO Entertainment, Gas Station Simulator offers a soothing simulation experience. It’s equally deep, addictive and satisfying, at least based on the more than 170 positive reviews left by players who bought the game.
In Gas Station Simulator, you overhaul a decrepit gas station by renovating and expanding it, while fueling up and repairing vehicles. The game lets you choose what gas station to buy and gives you the necessary tools to restore it to its former glory.
You’ll be using the money earned from fueling up vehicles to repair the equipment or buy what can’t be repaired. As you earn even more money, you’ll be able to serve more clients and expand the services you offer, such as toilets, shops, or even workshops where vehicles can be repaired or washed.
Not to mention that you can customize your gas station the way you want to make it stand out. Gas Station Simulator features a wide range of options to personalize your gas station, including lots of decorations.
But you don’t have to take our word for it, so download the free demo today and start building the gas station of your dreams. Otherwise, Gas Station Simulator is available for purchase on PC (via Steam) for just $15.
