Gas Prices Drop Under $4 a Gallon Nationally, but Remain Expensive for Some Americans

The national average retail price for regular gas is currently $3.99 a gallon. Considering Americans are still traveling for their summer break, and most are still planning to go on holiday, this marks a win for the everyday consumer. However, there are states where fuel remains expensive. Here’s how it looks.
It might feel like Christmas in August for some people that rely on getting gas, but we’re finally at a national average price that’s under $4 a gallon. Things are going in the right direction, even if these values aren’t available to everyone in America. Some states aren’t keeping up with the Southerners.
With a national average price of $3.99 a gallon for regular gas, $4.44 for mid-grade, $4.74 for premium, and $3.26 for E85, we’re still far away from the pump prices of last year. But it’s a major improvement, considering the national average was sitting at $5 a gallon for regular gas a little over a month ago.
Sadly, diesel continues to remain pricey. Its national average is still above the $5 a gallon threshold. This could have an impact on foods and other services. Farmers and truck drivers need diesel to deal with their crops and transport.
Texas is championing the downtrend, according to the most recent AAA data. In the Lone Star state regular gas is selling for only $3.49 per gallon. It’s closely followed by South Carolina and Arkansas with their $3.53 a gallon price for regular.
On the other side of the aisle is California. Americans living there aren’t seeing any real progress being made in this respect since they’re the only ones still paying above $5 a gallon for regular. The West Coast remains expensive for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle owners. Nevada and Alaska, for example, still have a median of over $4.9 for a gallon of regular gas.
Similar to those living near the Pacific Ocean, some states on the East Coast like New York and Vermont are lagging in the cheaper gas department with $4.38 and $4.36 a gallon respectively.
The bottom line is – this is good for everyone. The more gas gets cheaper, the more it helps with fighting inflation. If this downtrend continues, then we might start seeing lower prices everywhere soon enough. But demand must remain at current or slightly higher levels for that to happen. If the number of EVs on the road continues to grow and people stick with carpooling or choose alternative ways of going from A to B and back, then Americans could see major improvements.
