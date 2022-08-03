Gas Monkey’s GorillaPro Ultimate Service Truck Coming Out in Sturgis on August 13

A couple of days from now, the insane motorcycling event that is the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off in the namesake city in South Dakota. It will run for a couple of weeks, with hundreds of thousands expected to attend, and a wealth of two-, three- or four-wheeled machines on site to be admired and experienced.
Among them will be a monster of a service truck, built by Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey Garage for American adhesives manufacturing company H.B. Fuller. Called GorillaPro Ultimate, after one of Fuller’s most successful line of products, the truck promises to be a sight to remember.
If you are in the habit of following Gas Monkey on YouTube, then you know the truck has been in the works ever since July 11. No less than four episodes dedicated to this truck are already online (also attached below this text), but none of them shows the beast in its complete form.
The full unveiling will take place, according to H.B. Fuller, on August 13, in the final days of the Sturgis Rally. Following that moment, the truck will be taken on a nationwide tour of H.B. Fuller events, to be held at partner locations, customer facilities and trade shows.
As for the truck chosen for the task, we’re talking about a black, fully-loaded 2022 Ford F-350, which is according to Rawlings “unobtainable right now.” Changes to it will be extensive, of course, covering pretty much all aspects of the truck.
Although the exact final design of the Ford is not yet known, some of the sketches Rawlings showed in the first episode (and available in the attached gallery) paint a pretty good picture of what we’re going to get: a huge lift, proper markings, and a badass look only a customized F-350 can pull. And that, only on the surface...
If you are in the habit of following Gas Monkey on YouTube, then you know the truck has been in the works ever since July 11. No less than four episodes dedicated to this truck are already online (also attached below this text), but none of them shows the beast in its complete form.
The full unveiling will take place, according to H.B. Fuller, on August 13, in the final days of the Sturgis Rally. Following that moment, the truck will be taken on a nationwide tour of H.B. Fuller events, to be held at partner locations, customer facilities and trade shows.
As for the truck chosen for the task, we’re talking about a black, fully-loaded 2022 Ford F-350, which is according to Rawlings “unobtainable right now.” Changes to it will be extensive, of course, covering pretty much all aspects of the truck.
Although the exact final design of the Ford is not yet known, some of the sketches Rawlings showed in the first episode (and available in the attached gallery) paint a pretty good picture of what we’re going to get: a huge lift, proper markings, and a badass look only a customized F-350 can pull. And that, only on the surface...