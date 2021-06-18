Garmin Launches New Dash Cams with Phone Notifications and Voice Commands

Garmin has recently introduced a new series of smart dash cams, this time focusing on next-gen capabilities like cloud support and voice commands.
The purpose of these cameras is to provide continuous monitoring even when you’re no longer driving, with a feature called Parking Guard allowing you the new devices to automatically send alerts to the owner’s phone whenever an incident affects a parked vehicle.
Live View monitoring allows the owner to connect to the dash cam remotely at any given moment right from their mobile devices.
Furthermore, the new Dash Cam Mini 2, Dash Cam 47, 57, and 67W come with support for Garmin’s online Vault storage, which allows the device to automatically upload saved videos to the cloud where they are stored for up to 24 hours. Users can then store clips for up to 30 days in the cloud should they need access to these files at a later time.
As far as voice control is concerned, it’s obviously available only in the most popular languages, such as English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, and Swedish, and it also comes with optional audio recording support. And last but not least, the Driver Alerts consist of lane departure warnings and forward collision notifications when the dash cams are keeping an eye on the road ahead.
The Dash Cam Mini 2 comes with HD 1080p recording, while the Dash Cam 47 model adds GPS support. The 57 version of the camera also comes with GPS but upgrades the video quality to 1440p, while the icing on the cake is the Dash Cam 67W which offers HD 1440p, GPS and an extra-wide 180-degree lens that captures cross-traffic details.
All come with a 2-inch LCD display on the back of the camera to change settings and see what’s being recorded in real time, as well as with Garmin Clarity HDR and support for taking photos. Pricing for the new dash cam lineup starts at $129.99 for the base model and goes up to $259.99 for the top of the range Dash Cam 67W model.
