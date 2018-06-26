5 Moped Drivers Tend to Drink. And Crash

4 Met Police Officers to Pose as Delivery Drivers to Fight Moped Crime

2 UK Moped Thief Boasts of Making £1,500 a Day: Police Can’t Stop Us

1 Courier Stops Moped Thieves from Stealing Motorcycle, Refuses to Be a Victim

More on this:

Gang Steals GBP 20,000 Worth of Scrambler Bikes in Under 2 Minutes

Gone in 60 seconds. Well, close enough: CCTV footage captured inside a local business in Runcorn, Cheshire, shows a group of 4 men stealing £20,000 worth of scrambler bikes and bicycles in under 2 minutes. 7 photos



You can see it at the bottom of the page. The thieves knew exactly where to look (and what for), as they immediately head behind the pallets, where the scrambler bikes were kept. Owner Ben Routledge, a 20-year-old student with a passion for off road bikes, says that this isn’t the first time he’s targeted by thieves – and he’s growing pretty tired of it.



He’s also running out of money, one assumes. More importantly, though, Routledge says that these targeted attacks are ruining the sport, so he is probably considering getting out of it altogether.



“I have been racing bikes for many years now at a competitive level and it's made me just want to give up with the lot of it, as its not worth the hassle of constantly being targeted by thieves,” he tells the tab.



“In a sense its totally ruining the sport and enjoyment for me as I'm now constantly worried about being broken into again,” he adds. The previous time he was targeted by thieves was in January this year.



The UK is gripped by a new wave of moped crime, picking up before a steep decline later in the summer. Before taking to the busy streets of the cities, the thieves must first procure a fast means of transportation, so they usually



All mopeds used in moped attacks are stolen, which means police have a harder time finding the perpetrator of the crime.



These bikes will then be used in future moped gang attacks, the Daily Mail reports. The men had rammed a white van into the doors of the secure compound and gained access, got out of the van and quickly loaded the merchandise.You can see it at the bottom of the page. The thieves knew exactly where to look (and what for), as they immediately head behind the pallets, where the scrambler bikes were kept. Owner Ben Routledge, a 20-year-old student with a passion for off road bikes, says that this isn’t the first time he’s targeted by thieves – and he’s growing pretty tired of it.He’s also running out of money, one assumes. More importantly, though, Routledge says that these targeted attacks are ruining the sport, so he is probably considering getting out of it altogether.“I have been racing bikes for many years now at a competitive level and it's made me just want to give up with the lot of it, as its not worth the hassle of constantly being targeted by thieves,” he tells the tab.“In a sense its totally ruining the sport and enjoyment for me as I'm now constantly worried about being broken into again,” he adds. The previous time he was targeted by thieves was in January this year.The UK is gripped by a new wave of moped crime, picking up before a steep decline later in the summer. Before taking to the busy streets of the cities, the thieves must first procure a fast means of transportation, so they usually go for motorcycles and scooters.All mopeds used in moped attacks are stolen, which means police have a harder time finding the perpetrator of the crime.