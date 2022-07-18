Game Over for LS-Swapped Supercharged Chevy Blazer After Insane Wheelie on Drag Strip

When manufacturers design and develop crossover SUVs, one of the last things they expect them to do is wheelies on a drag strip. But in the United States, anything with wheels and a ton of power is welcome on the strip. American race car driver and car enthusiast Cleetus McFarland owns such a high-powered model. On his latest YouTube post, it did some mad wheelies at the Street Car Takeover event.
Cleetus McFarland and his team took part in the Street Car Takeover over the weekend at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It's a street car event that travels across the United States and brings together enthusiastic car builders and shops in drag races, car shows, and midway displays.
McFarland's LS-swapped Chevrolet Blazer participated in the event. It's not your ordinary crossover SUV. According to the team, the rig runs an upgraded fuel pump and injectors, a supercharger, and an entire bottle of race boost juice (nitrous).
Apart from the Blazer, McFarland's team also featured their mad 1,000 hp plus El Camino, a.k.a the Mullet, and the cherry of the group, a retired but crazy-powered C5 Chevrolet Corvette, a.k.a Ruby.
Ruby came out of her retirement and won the first elimination round with an 8.15-second run on the quarter-mile at 140 mph (225 kph). The Mullet was next. We don't know what numbers it pulled on the quarter-mile, but we are sure it lost the race due to heavy wheel spin during take-off.
The Chevy Blazer was last, pulling some insane wheelies during take-off. The front wheels flew so high in the air the front bumper ripped off into the other side of the track almost hitting an opponent. It didn't complete the race.
"Dang it. That's my bad. Not ideal, folks. I definitely broke the motor plates." George, McFarland's teammate, said.
There was visible damage on the motor plate. Fortunately, it could still drive out of the strip without being towed. Check out the video below for more of the action.
McFarland's LS-swapped Chevrolet Blazer participated in the event. It's not your ordinary crossover SUV. According to the team, the rig runs an upgraded fuel pump and injectors, a supercharger, and an entire bottle of race boost juice (nitrous).
Apart from the Blazer, McFarland's team also featured their mad 1,000 hp plus El Camino, a.k.a the Mullet, and the cherry of the group, a retired but crazy-powered C5 Chevrolet Corvette, a.k.a Ruby.
Ruby came out of her retirement and won the first elimination round with an 8.15-second run on the quarter-mile at 140 mph (225 kph). The Mullet was next. We don't know what numbers it pulled on the quarter-mile, but we are sure it lost the race due to heavy wheel spin during take-off.
The Chevy Blazer was last, pulling some insane wheelies during take-off. The front wheels flew so high in the air the front bumper ripped off into the other side of the track almost hitting an opponent. It didn't complete the race.
"Dang it. That's my bad. Not ideal, folks. I definitely broke the motor plates." George, McFarland's teammate, said.
There was visible damage on the motor plate. Fortunately, it could still drive out of the strip without being towed. Check out the video below for more of the action.