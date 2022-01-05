Game-Changing Hydrogen Fuel Cell Drone Also Boasts Real-Time Airspace Awareness

Las Vegas, Nevada, is the place to be right now, because that’s where the best players in the technology world are showing off their latest developments, at CES 2022. One of the innovations worth seeing is a hydrogen fuel cell-powered drone that also incorporates real-time airspace awareness.
Drone America, a manufacturer of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) for first responders, critical deliveries, and infrastructure inspections, had teamed up with two other specialists in the industry, to produce a fleet of hydrogen-powered drones that also boast advanced real-time situational awareness.
Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) has developed a fuel cell technology specifically aimed at advancing autonomous beyond line of sight (BVLOS) UAS operations. At the moment, most drones are powered by conventional fossil fuel propulsion systems and lithium batteries.
Although the battery-powered ones have the advantage of zero emissions, they are limited in terms of range and capacity, which makes them less effective for a wider range of operations. On the other hand, fossil fueled-drones have increased range, but are not in line with current trends of decarbonizing flights and cutting noise levels.
Doosan is betting on fuel cell technology, for providing both types of benefits. In addition to cutting CO2 emissions, the company’s fuel cells offer an energy density that’s four times bigger than conventional batteries. Plus, if the hydrogen is produced using 100% renewable energy, this technology also becomes sustainable.
Combining zero emissions with higher density will help take long-range drone operations to the next level. Drone America intends to implement Doosan’s miniaturised fuel cell system on 55-pound (25 kg) UAS. Plus, they will also benefit from cutting-edge aviation technology. Iris Automation has also joined forces with the two partners and will provide its Casia technology for BVLOS UAS. This airspace awareness system allows drones to “see” and react to the flight environment in real time.
The three companies are currently attending CES 2022, where visitors can find out more about the future fleet of certified fuel cell-powered, long-range drones with advanced awareness.
