Galvatron Is a 1,000-hp Corvette ZR1, Goes After Exotics Instead of Autobots

So many good things are coming to the C8 Chevrolet Corvette based on what’s already being done with its predecessor. But, before that happens, some of the best C7s will come out of hiding to try and rule the planet. Or at least the street if we judged the transformation of this ZR1 correctly.
While the nickname of this build might bring back obnoxious memories of Michael Bay’s botched job of bringing the Autobot vs. Decepticon battle to the big screen, at least the owner keeps it in the family - we’re all keenly aware of General Motors’ implication in the franchise.
But this time around, there’s no hidden transformation going on – this Chevrolet is not trying to cover up anything... which is probably why the engine bay doesn’t even come with a hood! It’s a great statement of what’s lurking... in broad daylight.
Although the street racing community is probably aware of the Galvatron’s existence for some time already, Romeo from That Racing Channel has set up a meeting for us to check out the latest upgrades that have allegedly taken the power credentials to around 1,000 hp at the wheel and 900 lb. ft. (1,200 Nm).
The technical talk starts early on, and we’re always glad when that happens – because we’re never been the ones to dwell, and love jumping in the middle of the action from the get-go. Best of all, the nerdy explanations (which are as deliciously detailed as always) are interspersed with some night racing... a great opportunity to check out the quad exhaust of the monster spilling some flames (around the 2:45 mark).
As far as the latest mods are concerned, we took notice of the engine swap that occurred recently – the LS9 mill was changed for a Dart LS Next aluminum block that was then thoroughly modified with a big lot of goodies.
That’s how it reached the current power set, and that Monster LT1-SC accompanying the stick shifter is actually prepared to put up with up to 1,500 lb. ft. - only that Galvatron’s owner wanted a conservative torque setting since the winter is coming...
He’s probably going to regret this once the memory dust settles on the prepared street action, because once the ‘Vette is fired up and ready to go (from the 5:30 mark) it’s high time to meet the competition – a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Lamborghini Huracan in stock form, along with a lightly upgraded Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.
That’s because Galvatron easily gaps the two exotics, only to get shamed during both runs by the Japanese. You can jump into the action at the 8:38 mark and see for yourself if there was anything more the ZR1 might have done to change its fortune.
