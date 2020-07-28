autoevolution
Let’s be frank, although most of us probably won’t be the owners of a superyacht anytime soon (let alone a megayacht), we never cease to be amazed by these lavish masterpieces

Galileo 80 & 105 Megayachts Are Basicaly Floating 5-Star Resorts

28 Jul 2020, 14:10 UTC ·
by
One can at least dream of spending some quality time aboard a magnificent megayacht once in a while, right? Well, I do anyway.

It turns out director of SuperYachtsMonaco, Alex Banning is collaborating with Admiral Yachts (a part of The Italian Sea Group) to make even the most extravagant of our high life dreams seem trivial. Their Galileo 80 and 105 sea giants are a pair of floating pyramids, fit for a modern-day pharaoh.

Galileo 80 has a length of just 262 ft (80 meters), while its 105 counterpart measures a scandalous 345 ft (105 meters) in length. Monstrous in size, but just as gorgeous visually! However, can you just imagine catching some rays on the main deck and realizing you forgot your phone in the master suite on the other side of the damn boat?

The more modest (if I can even call it that) Galileo 80 is powered by two MTU 20V 4000 M73L engines for “an optimized cruising experience,” providing a top speed of 19  and an impressive range of 6,000 nautical miles. A customizable interior will comfortably accommodate up to 14 guests overnight, on top of 12 staff cabins with sufficient capacity for as many as 21 crew members. That probably includes your helicopter pilot too.

Oh yeah, about that… Since you’re conquering the oceans, why not also the skies?

A helipad is conveniently located on the foredeck, doubling up a dance floor that’s sure to offer the top outdoor party experience of your lifetime. Just imagine having a drink with your buddies out there at sunset, accompanied by a soft breeze, the sound of waves and your favorite tunes!

No outdoor party is complete without a pool, and the manufacturer knows that just as well. Galileo 80’s main deck is occupied by a large swimming pool and a generous amount of space surrounding it. A dining area is located on its upper deck, which appears to have a smaller infinity pool. In case the main deck gets a bit crowded or you want to take a dip after breakfast, you’ll be covered.

Indoor lounging and dining areas with full-length windows are also available, should any rain be trying to ruin your voyage. If you’re serious about you workout routine, a well-equipped fitness center will take care of your needs just fine, while a spa should make for the ideal place to relax after breaking some sweat.

Galileo 105 is 80’s plus-sized twin, featuring an additional story, accommodation for up to 34 passengers and just as many crew members, a garage for tenders or jet skis and finally, an onboard cinema to keep everyone entertained. It’s pretty much Admiral Yachts’ Galileo 80, but on steroids!

Now, if you’re thinking you might just have some spare cash at the end of the month and consider adding a megayacht to your collection, Galileo 105 can be yours for a mind-boggling €230,000,000 ($262,317,300 at current exchange rates), while the humble Galileo 80 is priced at only €98,000,000 ($111,923,350), not including VAT. They can be ordered exclusively through SuperYachtsMonaco.

However, they will undergo a production period of up to five years from the moment you place the order, so I do hope you weren’t looking to get your hands on them anytime soon.

I’m convinced they’d be worth the wait, though.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.
