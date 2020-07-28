Galileo 80 & 105 Megayachts Are Basicaly Floating 5-Star Resorts

One can at least dream of spending some quality time aboard a magnificent megayacht once in a while, right? Well, I do anyway.
It turns out director of SuperYachtsMonaco, Alex Banning is collaborating with Admiral Yachts (a part of The Italian Sea Group) to make even the most extravagant of our high life dreams seem trivial. Their Galileo 80 and 105 sea giants are a pair of floating pyramids, fit for a modern-day pharaoh.
Galileo 80 has a length of just 262 ft (80 meters), while its 105 counterpart measures a scandalous 345 ft (105 meters) in length. Monstrous in size, but just as gorgeous visually! However, can you just imagine catching some rays on the main deck and realizing you forgot your phone in the master suite on the other side of the damn boat?
Oh yeah, about that… Since you’re conquering the oceans, why not also the skies?
A helipad is conveniently located on the foredeck, doubling up a dance floor that’s sure to offer the top outdoor party experience of your lifetime. Just imagine having a drink with your buddies out there at sunset, accompanied by a soft breeze, the sound of waves and your favorite tunes!
Indoor lounging and dining areas with full-length windows are also available, should any rain be trying to ruin your voyage. If you’re serious about you workout routine, a well-equipped fitness center will take care of your needs just fine, while a spa should make for the ideal place to relax after breaking some sweat.
Galileo 105 is 80’s plus-sized twin, featuring an additional story, accommodation for up to 34 passengers and just as many crew members, a garage for tenders or jet skis and finally, an onboard cinema to keep everyone entertained. It’s pretty much Admiral Yachts’ Galileo 80, but on steroids!
ordered exclusively through SuperYachtsMonaco.
However, they will undergo a production period of up to five years from the moment you place the order, so I do hope you weren’t looking to get your hands on them anytime soon.
I’m convinced they’d be worth the wait, though.
