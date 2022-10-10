GA-ASI Launches the Gray Eagle 25M, an Aircraft Designed for Multi-Domain Operations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) announced a new unmanned aircraft system (UAS) designed to provide capabilities that enable multi-domain operations. This drone, called the Gray Eagle 25M, is the latest member in the Gray Eagle line of UAS, incorporating both the aircraft and ground system architectures.
GA-ASI’s new drone comes with advanced capabilities. The “M” in its name stands for Modernized. The aircraft comes with an enhanced propulsion system and upgraded datalinks, providing resilience to electronic threats. Plus, it integrates the aircraft and ground system architectures, allowing operators to use the new Gray Eagle 25M (GE-25M) in austere locations.
With its long-range sensing and navigation capabilities and quick integration of advanced payloads, the GE-25M boasts cutting-edge search and rescue capabilities. The drone is controlled from a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) ground station. This makes expeditionary operations possible.
“GE-25M incorporates MOSA across the aircraft and ground system architectures, which enables rapid integration of advanced payloads and communication equipment, along with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities,” said GA-ASI Vice President of Army Programs Don Cattell.
These capabilities “will reduce the sensor-to-shooter timelines while simultaneously reducing the datalink bandwidth requirements in a contested environment, thus increasing range and resiliency.” With the GE-25M, the U.S. Army will be able to receive threat detection, identification, location, and reporting from the aircraft in real-time. The drone’s sensors will provide crucial information that gives commanders access to reach, overmatch, and combat alternatives.
On top of that, the GE-25M was designed to include software components that can be transferred to other aircraft systems. This not only increases efficiency but also lowers costs. Additionally, the new drone can be used with different systems, including Future Vertical Lift, Air-Launched Effects, and joint assets for Stand-Off Survivability with Stand-In Capability.
Two U.S. Army Gray Eagle Extended Range UAS, which are set to become the first 25M versions, already started receiving factory modifications earlier this year. The two aircraft are expected to begin flight tests next year.
