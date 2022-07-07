G87 BMW M2 Looks Planted While Nurburgring Testing

More on this:

1 2023 BMW X7 Is One Pricey Cookie Down Under, Lineup Comprises Diesel and Gasoline Engines

2 Armored BMW i7 Announced, Electric Sedan Will Soon Be Able to Take a Bullet for You

3 BMW M340i xDrive Goes Pedal to the Metal on the Autobahn, Tops Out Sooner Than Expected

4 Old E21 BMW 3 Series Morphs to Bagged ‘Bimmer,’ Seems Ready for Widebody War

5 Jay Leno Experiences BMW's Evolution of Sheer Driving Pleasure in a 1972 BMW 2002 Restomod