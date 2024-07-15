G45 Fourth-Gen 2025 BMW X3 Set to Launch in the Land Down With Base 188-HP 20 xDrive

The fourth generation of the compact luxury crossover SUV has also been officially announced for Australia but won't get into dealerships before the start of 2025. There are also live pricing details so you can start saving money in the bank.
The all-new 2025 BMW X3 debuted concurrently at home on the Old Continent and in America with mild hybrid powertrains and great pricing – albeit only if we think solely about the New World. In the United States, with standard all-wheel drive, MSRPs kick off at $49,500 and $64,100 for the two powertrains on offer, respectively.
The catch is simple – clients will get access to either the 2025 X3 with 30 xDrive and M50 xDrive, with the former being a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder unit with 48V mild hybrid tech and 255 hp plus 295 lb-ft of torque. The latter version gets a ritzier inline-six with M TwinPower Turbo and MHEV; it's good for 393 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque.
Meanwhile, at home on the Old Continent, BMW offers the base X3 with a smaller version of the inline-four, the 20 xDrive has underwhelming looks, and the mild-hybrid 2.0-liter good for just 205 horsepower and 243 pound-feet – and it costs a lot more, too. That's €57,900 or almost $62k at the current exchange rate. Yep, that's a 'good' deal – less power, quirkier looks, and more cash to pay.
Ironies aside, the G45 fourth-generation 2025 BMW X3 is about to prepare for right-hand drive because the launch in the Land Down Under is approaching fast. The gist of it all is that BMW offers the same base powertrain (X3 20 xDrive) as in Europe, whereas the top choice is the same everywhere - M50 xDrive. They do promise a "considerable expansion of standard specification at entry level," and the pricing kicks off at AUD 84,500, or $57,204.
That means it's still more expensive than in America, where there's a more powerful base engine, but it's also nearly nowhere near the pricing level in Germany, even after the conversion to right-hand drive. We live in crazy times, that's for sure. Alas, again, there's a catch. While the M50 xDrive mild hybrid has the same rating across regions – 293 kW or 393 horsepower, the base X3 20 xDrive has a lower setup of 140 kW or 188 hp and 310 Nm, lower than 205 hp and 330 Nm offered by the Old Continent's version.
Well, it seems that no matter how you take it, the best way to achieve an equilibrium of forces between powertrain specifications and prices is to go and buy a 2025 BMW X3 from America. Or you could choose a different premium compact crossover SUV altogether – there are plenty of choices in Australia, too.
