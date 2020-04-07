G-Style Dynamic Rear Lamp for Mercedes G-Class Should Be Standard Equipment

But DMP Car Design, on the other hand, has created something that truly sets the previous generation G-Wagen apart from the rest of the cloud.
It’s a one-of-a-kind G-style dynamic rear lamp that features a cool effect when starting the car, but obviously, it also comes with a customized turn signal (you can watch the dynamic lamp, along with a closer look before the installation, in the videos embedded below).
“We just create [sic] this unique and Awesome Rear lamp for Mercedes Benz G WAGON W463! G style dynamic rear lamp! You can see the super cool startup light and turn signal ! Unique product looking for DMP!” DMP Car Design announced on Instagram yesterday.
Unfortunately for those who want to install this dynamic rear lamp on their G-Class right here, right now, there are no specifics as to how much the whole thing costs. And of course, given it’s a unique piece of equipment, you really shouldn’t expect this lamp to come cheap, but for such information, it’s better to reach out to the tuning house.
As a side note, DMP Car Design also does all kinds of interior modifications, so if you’d like a head unit upgrade with CarPlay and Android Auto, they’re worth a chance. Not a long time ago, they also presented a set of custom ambient lights for the Mercedes-Benz interior, so check this out if you want a custom job both inside and outside on your car.
View this post on Instagram
We just create this unique and Awesome Rear lamp for Mercedes Benz G WAGON W463! G style dynamic rear lamp! You can see the super cool startup light and turn signal ! Unique product looking for DMP! #mercedes #mercedesbenz #benz #amg #gwagon #gclass #w463 #g300 #g500 #gclass4x4 #4x4 #g63 #g55 #brabus #rearlamp #styling #unique #gstyle #dynamic #startuplight #turnsignal #gwagonamg #gwagonbrabus #gclassamg #g63amg #mercedesg63 #g63brabus
View this post on Instagram
The G Style Rear Lamp for G Wagon ! #mercedes #mercedesbenz #benz #amg #gwagon #gclass #w463 #g300 #g500 #gclass4x4 #4x4 #g63 #g55 #brabus #rearlamp #styling #unique #gstyle #dynamic #startuplight #turnsignal #gwagonamg #gwagonbrabus #gclassamg #g63amg #mercedesg63 #g63brabus