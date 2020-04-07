autoevolution
G-Style Dynamic Rear Lamp for Mercedes G-Class Should Be Standard Equipment

7 Apr 2020
If you’re in the market looking for some very unique ways to customize your G Wagen, look no further than these G-style dynamic rear lamps created by the engineers over at DMP Car Design.
As one of the cars with millions of fans all over the world, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class can obviously be customized in so many ways, and finding aftermarket parts to do the whole thing really isn’t something that takes more than a few hours.

But DMP Car Design, on the other hand, has created something that truly sets the previous generation G-Wagen apart from the rest of the cloud.

It’s a one-of-a-kind G-style dynamic rear lamp that features a cool effect when starting the car, but obviously, it also comes with a customized turn signal (you can watch the dynamic lamp, along with a closer look before the installation, in the videos embedded below).

We just create [sic] this unique and Awesome Rear lamp for Mercedes Benz G WAGON W463! G style dynamic rear lamp! You can see the super cool startup light and turn signal ! Unique product looking for DMP!” DMP Car Design announced on Instagram yesterday.

Unfortunately for those who want to install this dynamic rear lamp on their G-Class right here, right now, there are no specifics as to how much the whole thing costs. And of course, given it’s a unique piece of equipment, you really shouldn’t expect this lamp to come cheap, but for such information, it’s better to reach out to the tuning house.

As a side note, DMP Car Design also does all kinds of interior modifications, so if you’d like a head unit upgrade with CarPlay and Android Auto, they’re worth a chance. Not a long time ago, they also presented a set of custom ambient lights for the Mercedes-Benz interior, so check this out if you want a custom job both inside and outside on your car.

