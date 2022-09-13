G-Power Turns the BMW M5 CS Into a Category 5 Hurricane

G-Power just took to social media to present their latest project, a tuned BMW M5 CS with upgrades inside and out, and under the hood.
Finished in green and decorated with the ‘Hurricane RR’ decals on the sides, the executive super sedan turned hyper has a much more aggressive hood, signed by G-Power. The front bumper, chin spoiler, and kidney grille haven’t been changed, and the car wears new logos at both ends.
Nicely integrated into the stock diffuser are the new exhaust tips. The ducktail spoiler on the trunk lid is backed up by a big wing, and the tuner’s emblems sit above the taillights. Contributing to the revised looks are the new wheels, with their gold finish, and five double-spoke design, wrapped in sticky tires.
By the looks of it, the tuner has gone easy on the interior, where the only novelty, as far as we can see in the images shared by them, is a bespoke plaque on the center console that displays the build number, next to other stuff. Thus, the G-Power G5M CS Hurricane RR, which is the car’s new name, will be limited to just a few copies.
A closer look on G-Power’s official website reveals the engine modifications, which comprise upgraded turbochargers, new downpipes, air filter, exhaust system, ECU remap, and performance software, as well as optimized software for the transmission to cope with all that power. But how much power are we talking about? That would be a staggering 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque.
By comparison, the stock BMW M5 CS has 635 ps (626 hp / 467 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) produced by the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. This rockets it to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3 seconds and up to 306 kph (190 mph).
This wasn’t G-Power’s first-ever encounter with the BMW M5 CS, as they have already tuned several other copies. We wrote about one at the end of last year, and it had identical output and thrust to the pictured example. Not only that, but it also came with the same visual upgrades on the outside, and a very lively orange finish. These were complemented by what the tuner calls the G-Power Identity Package, with new leather and Alcantara upholstery inside.
Curious how much it costs to turn your very own M5 CS into the G-Power G5M CS Hurricane RR? That would be an eye-watering €119,000, or just a little over $120,000 at the current exchange rates. For that kind of money, you could buy a brand-new BMW M5 in the United States, with the performance sedan carrying an MSRP of $107,900. From $134,100, before destination, the M8 Competition Coupe becomes available.
