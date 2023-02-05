FYI: RIP ICE. OMG! LOL, BEV

Do you get it? The title, I mean. I think you do. You should, because it’s the new fast language that our brain is forced to accept. If you don’t understand what the groups of three capital letters mean… then you’re doomed. As the internal combustion engine is.
“For Your Information: Rest in Peace Internal Combustion Engine. Oh My God! Laughing out Loud, [signed] Battery Electric Vehicles.” I feel like a “translation” was needed, for those whose brain is scratching its convolutions like “What the hell did he mean by that?”
Well, let me spell it out for you: internal combustion engines must die for us to live.
I know it’s not quite a popular idea to state such heresy on a mostly petrolhead “car site”, but, oops, it just slipped. So, I’m glad I’m not going to be burnt like a witch, lynched like a slave, or killed by stones like in a religious book’s well-known story.
We’re not living those ages anymore. Or are we? On a digital level, we do. Doing such acts in person is a serious felony. But doing this online, especially on social media, well, it’s nothing more than a quarrel these days. Words don’t hurt like guns, don’t they?
But maybe they do.
You shouldn’t underestimate the power of an online debate, between people who usually don’t know each other, even if they can see each other’s life with some clicks on each other’s profile. Who is the most powerful? The one who shouts the loudest, of course.
Written “shouting” usually means attacking and bullying the other when your arguments don’t work anymore. Or you don’t accept his, either because you don’t understand it, or it makes you feel stupid. And no one wants to be stupid. “It’s you the moron, not me, moron!”
But, when you find someone who is sharing your ideas, a powerful bond is forming between you two. When others agree with your ideas, it’s already a club. An elitist, restricted-access club. We all yearn for such a club, where everybody is on the same page, and we all know what is true and what is wrong.
I really don’t know if social media platforms were based on these simple psychological rules from the beginning. But they are today, no question about it. And, whether we like it or not, we get it or not, and we care about it or not, these rules have a tremendous impact on our lives.
And especially on what we CHOOSE to believe in.
we can’t and shouldn’t ditch internal combustion engines in favor of battery electric vehicles or fuel cell technology.
Usually, these people also CHOOSE to listen to the so-called experts who deny or minimize the gravity of climate change, global warming, and pollution effects. Furthermore, these people deliberately CHOOSE to not care about the future in the name of “Carpe diem!” (Live the moment!) consumerism propaganda.
This is simply wrong. But I get it. It’s like the famous choice between the red pill and the blue pill. The red pill is showing you the truth, but you can’t go back to your life – it’s the symbol of total change. The blue pill is taking you back to your comfort zone and your easy-to-accept convictions.
Unfortunately, this is not the “Matrix” movie.
This is real life, and real choices have real consequences. It may sound harsh or inappropriate, but I’ll take my chances with a hypothetical situation. Imagine two hermetically sealed garages. The first has an ICE car in it, running on gasoline or diesel. The other garage has an electric car in it, or a fuel cell one, powered by hydrogen.
Now, you must CHOOSE what garage you want to be in. Ok, remember, once you get inside it, the door is closing, and it’s sealed. Nothing from outside can come in, nothing from inside can come out. So, make your choice. Now.
Ok, you are now inside the garage, the door is closing, and the garage is air-tight sealed. Now I start the engine from a remote control, and you cannot do anything about it. You cannot stop the engine.
If it was the second one, with a BEV or FCEV in it, you are safe. Electric cars running on electricity and fuel cell cars running on hydrogen don’t have pipelines and don’t spew pollutants.
If you chose the first garage, it’s a matter of minutes until you die of asphyxiation. The internal combustion engine is using the air you breathe to burn the fuel mixture, and the exhaust is spewing pollutants like carbon monoxide, fine particles, or nitrogen oxides.
These pollutants are simply poison for your lungs. It’s simple biology. There’s nothing you can do to change the outcome. If you choose the internal combustion engine, sooner or later you will die. And you know it.
This hypothetical situation is just a metaphor for the real world.
Even if the Earth is not hermetically sealed, the pollutants caused by burning fossil fuels don’t go up in the air and then into space. They don’t uniformly distribute vertically in the atmosphere. They stay close to the ground, in the thin “air blanket” where people live alongside other animals and plants.
And they blend with the 78 percent nitrogen and 21 percent oxygen that our breathable air is made up of. Changing this ratio impacts our bodies, and also the organisms of the animals and plants we eat. And not for the better.
As I like to tell children, coal is dinosaur poo, oil is dinosaur pee, and natural gas… well, of course, it’s dinosaur fart. It’s not entirely accurate from a scientifical point of view, but it’s all right for the kids to understand that fossil fuels are not quite the real deal.
And we are burning it for hundreds of years.
But in the last 50 years or so we simply crossed a red line. Statistics focus mainly on CO2 emissions because it’s already scientifically proven – and even Big Oil agrees on this! – that it’s the main driver of global warming and beyond the “2 degrees scenario” a collapse of civilization is most likely.
Official data shows that in the ‘60s anthropogenic CO2 emissions passed the 10 billion metric tons/year mark. Two decades later, in the early ‘80s, they passed the 20 billion mark, and twenty years later the 30 billion mark was also checked.
By 2025 it is expected we’ll pass the 40 billion mark.
Almost three-quarters – that is 110 million tons a day – come from using fossil fuels to produce the energy we need for electricity, heat, and transport. The latter is accountable for about 16%, while road transport’s share is 12%. In the big picture, the internal combustion engine doesn’t seem so guilty, does it?
It’s a trick question, I admit.
Because cars, trucks, buses, tractors, or motorcycles powered by ICEs are mainly used in the urban areas where we live and work. Basically, they spew their pollutants almost directly into our lungs. Living in a city today is like staying in one of those two garages, but the door is not closed. Yet.
So, more than half – or even more than two-thirds in many cities – of the pollutants come from internal combustion engines. There’s no wonder the American Lung Association is warning that almost 150 million Americans live with polluted air, placing their health and lives at risk.
Poor air quality is costing the U.S. more than $600 billion in damages every year, while government agencies spend more than $60 billion every year to reduce air pollution. This is double the spending on energy and climate change in the Inflation Reduction Act.
There are the facts. Cold numbers. Undeniable statistics.
They all show, without doubt, that internal combustion engines are a big part of the grim picture. And I didn’t mention the technical drawbacks, related to poor efficiency and very limited improvement potential. This is a huge topic, BTW.
Now tell me this: knowing all of these – I assume you don’t play the conspirational “It’s all bulshit!” card on me – what is your CHOICE regarding the internal combustion engine? It’s a nice way for me to tell you that, if you really think that ICEs are viable, you are either ignorant or ill-intentioned.
IMO TBH there’s no other way around it.
