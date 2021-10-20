5 C2X Futuristic Tiny Home Comes with AI, Smart Mirrors, and Motion Sensing Lights

Futuristic Urtopia E-Bike Has AI Voice Control, Integrated Gyroscope and a Sleek Design

Urtopia is a Hong Kong-based company that also has warehouses in North America and Europe. Its bike design is based on the Mobius strip, described by the manufacturer as a symbol of infinity and endless connection. The two-wheeler features a light carbon frame, carbon handlebar, and seat post, reducing the total weight of the bike to only 28.6 lb (13 kg).In addition to its attractive curvy lines design, the Urtopia bike also has a clean, minimalist look to it, with all the cables being routed internally.With a 250W brushless rear hub motor, the e-bike uses magnets to create a torque sensor system that offers durability, accuracy, improved sensibility, and overall battery life. The bike has a range of up to 65 miles (104 km) in Eco Mode and 31 miles (50 km) in Full Power mode. You can remove the battery to recharge it whenever you want. It takes 2.5 hours to take it to 100 percent.There are five riding modes available with Urtopia and you can go as high as 32 kph (20 mph) with the U.S. version of the bike and as high as 25 kph (15.5 mph) with the European version.But there’s more than just great looks to this futuristic wheeler, and Urtopia boasts of featuring a “Smartbar” with AI voice control that allows you to simply give verbal commands to the bike, such as to turn the lights on and off, for instance. Over-the-air updates are available so that you can always benefit from the latest safety measures and features. You can customize the voice of Urtopia and the bell for notifications.There is also a dedicated app that protects your bike and records your biking data. It is compatible with both iOS and Android. Urtopia also has an integrated gyroscope that monitors the position of the bike and you’ll be immediately alerted in case the bike falls or is moved.Also in terms of safety features, this time related to your riding, Urtopia comes with an integrated haptic feedback system in the Smartbar that alerts you when there’s a vehicle behind you, ensuring your ride is safe and carefree.We have no price for Urtopia yet, as the bike will launch on Indiegogo soon, but the company says it will cost less than $2,500. Mass production should start this December with shipping being scheduled for January 2022.

