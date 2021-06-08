Futuristic Racing Boat Gets Ready for World's First Electric Powerboat Series

4 The Manta 5 XE-1 e-Bike Hydrofoil Is Changing the Face of Water-sports

It was about time electric boats had the chance to make waves in their own Formula E type of competition. Electric Sea Racing Limited (E1 Series) and Public Investment Fund (PIF) teamed up to create the world's first electric powerboat racing championship. 5 photos



Dubbed the RaceBird, its creators took inspiration from birds that fly above the water's surface. Although, at a closer inspection, the renderings of this vessel look like it belongs more in the Star Wars movies, especially when the images portray it as being lit up by lightsabers underneath.



RaceBird sports an outboard motor and an enclosed safety canopy, and, according to E1 Series, it won't be making as many waves as we'd believe. It will "fly" 1.6 ft (half a meter) above the water's surface using



The 880-pound (400 kg) powerboat is designed to reach speeds up to 58 mph (93 kph). Pilots will have to navigate on narrow and difficult circuits which will be set up near the shore in the heart of urban areas.



Engineers from boat dealership Victory Marine will be manufacturing in the upcoming months a full fleet of electric powerboats race-ready for the E1 Series. RaceBird has already entered into the production phase and will be tested soon on the water.



"Now that the design has been fully validated, we'll begin engineering and manufacturing the boats in preparation for prototype testing and ready for the teams to receive their first delivery.", notes Brunello Acampora, founder and CEO of Victory Marine.



A full-scale RaceBird model will be unveiled in later this year in September during the Monaco Yacht Show. The first season of the electric powerboat racing championship is set to begin in early 2023, and Saudi Arabia will be considered one of the future race locations.



Meet The #RaceBird ??



50 knots.

Fully electric.

800kg.



Meet The #RaceBird ??

50 knots.

Fully electric.

800kg.

It's so good to finally unveil this beast. Now it's time to make history with it ???? #E1Series pic.twitter.com/LHgBRGUFyH — E1 Series (@E1Series) June 7, 2021 This news was announced just in time for World Oceans Day, which is celebrated today. During a virtual launch event, the E1 Series organizers also presented the new design of their electric powerboat

