Future Tesla Model X Rendered With and Without the Cybertruck Treatment

The Tesla Model X has been around for nearly six years, and even though that's nothing compared to its sibling, the Model S, which is nearing its tenth anniversary, it still means a slight refresh is long overdue.
The interior has benefitted from the same upgrades as the "new" Model S - landscape-oriented display, the yoke replacing the steering wheel, and so on - but the exterior has remained as porky and uninspired as ever. Yes, it does retain those falcon doors that, together with the extra practicality compared to the Model S, are basically the only reasons why anyone might ever consider an X before the sedan, but are people really still falling for them?
Well, they might as well do it now, while they still can, because Elon Musk has made it very clear that Tesla won't be using them on any other future models. They must have been a true nightmare from a development and production point of view (the problems they brought outweighing the benefits) to make Musk - a man known for sticking up for the gimmicks he enjoys - declare so unequivocally that the falcon wings on the Model X were a first and last for Tesla.
Well, some people will regret that, but others could see it as an opportunity - an opportunity to turn the Model X into an SUV version of the Cybertruck. More or less. If you ask us, the Cybertruck design is going to be, just like the falcon doors, a one-off for Tesla. But if it wasn't, then the upcoming Tesla Model X might look like the rendering you can see in the gallery, as well as the video below.
It's... let's call it "interesting." We really don't mind the front as it's an obvious improvement over the current one, but the completely flat side doesn't cut it for us. It's part of Cybertruck's ethos - robust, easy, and affordable to make - which is fine for a truck, but the X has to appeal to a different demographic.
This leads us to the second rendering proposed by carwow, the one based on the brand's more recent vehicles - the Model 3 and the Model Y. This one looks like a Porsche Cayenne Chinese replica, which doesn't sound great but is still a better look than the current X's.
Regardless of what you think of the orange SUV's design, it's not really any of its features that will be the main talking point, but rather the comically under-dimensioned driver. Whoever made this image for carwow messed up the proportions really bad. Either that or the next Model X will have 30" wheels and require serious climbing skills to get in.
Whatever the X ends up looking like, it's going to be a while until we find out. The SUV's next generation is not going to come sooner than the Model S', and with the latter's Plaid-induced revamp from earlier this year, it doesn't look like that's going to happen very soon. Besides, the queue at Tesla is pretty impressive, as it is with the Cybertruck, Roadster, Semi, and affordable hatchback all waiting for their release, the first of which should come by the end of 2022. As the Heineken commercial used to say, "and now, we wait."
