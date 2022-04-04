Future F-35 Adaptive Cycle Engine Goes Into USAF Testing Facility

Back in late 2020, American defense contractor GE announced the arrival of something it referred to as the “world’s first-ever flight-weight, three-stream adaptive cycle engine.” The unit, which is supposed to power future iterations of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning, but also the upcoming Next Generation Air Dominance fighter, is called XA100, and at the end of last month entered a new stage of its development program.

