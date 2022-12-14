Fuso NomadPro Is an Innovative Workplace on Wheels With a Twist

The work-from-home trend fueled by the pandemic has subsided as the lockdowns were put behind and people wanted to socialize again. Nevertheless, Fuso thinks there is still a place on the market for a workplace on wheels. Fuso NomadPro conceptualizes this in an innovative manner.
During the pandemic, RV sales exploded, with the builders barely managing to keep up with the demand. Nevertheless, the demand subsided in 2022, as the economic conditions became unpredictable and people were less inclined to hide behind walls. For the Daimler Trucks subsidiary Fuso, the trend is still raging, and that’s why they introduced the NomadPro concept.
We’ve seen interesting mobile office concepts in the past years, and the Nissan Office Pod concept from 2021 is among our favorites. The Fuso NomadPro takes this concept to a new level and proposes a reconnection with nature with an interesting open-office idea. It achieves this via a winged sidewall, which swings open at the touch of a button. The bottom half of the sidewall drops down to create a full-length deck, although it isn’t clear whether Fuso offers a ladder or you need to use the door on the passenger side.
The space inside the box is used cleverly to offer a kitchenette and a sleeping area in addition to the office desk. The kitchenette features a countertop with a sink and an induction cooktop. A bathroom with a shower is also available, so this motorhome offers all the creature comforts. If this looks properly as a luxury camper is because Fuso worked with the truck builder Pabco and camper van specialist Dream Drive to create the NomadPro’s interior.
The creative mobile office/motorhome cabin sits on a 2WD Fuso Canter platform, which means it is not suitable for extreme adventures. For that purpose, the 4WD version of the truck is a better choice, considering the many expedition vehicles built on top of it. It won’t matter that much anyway because Fuso doesn’t intend to make a commercial version of this camper. It is a concept meant to energize the RV industry and offer cues on the versatility of the Fuso platform.
We’ve seen interesting mobile office concepts in the past years, and the Nissan Office Pod concept from 2021 is among our favorites. The Fuso NomadPro takes this concept to a new level and proposes a reconnection with nature with an interesting open-office idea. It achieves this via a winged sidewall, which swings open at the touch of a button. The bottom half of the sidewall drops down to create a full-length deck, although it isn’t clear whether Fuso offers a ladder or you need to use the door on the passenger side.
The space inside the box is used cleverly to offer a kitchenette and a sleeping area in addition to the office desk. The kitchenette features a countertop with a sink and an induction cooktop. A bathroom with a shower is also available, so this motorhome offers all the creature comforts. If this looks properly as a luxury camper is because Fuso worked with the truck builder Pabco and camper van specialist Dream Drive to create the NomadPro’s interior.
The creative mobile office/motorhome cabin sits on a 2WD Fuso Canter platform, which means it is not suitable for extreme adventures. For that purpose, the 4WD version of the truck is a better choice, considering the many expedition vehicles built on top of it. It won’t matter that much anyway because Fuso doesn’t intend to make a commercial version of this camper. It is a concept meant to energize the RV industry and offer cues on the versatility of the Fuso platform.