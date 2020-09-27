Furry Ford Mustang Looks Like the Gritty-Mobile

Have you seen the furry Ford Mustang? No, really, have you seen it? Because we want some more pictures for this article. The weirdest pony car of the year deserves to be seen.
For 2018, Ford had a color called Orange Fury. But somebody must have made an honest spelling mistake and ordered an "Orange Furry" through a text/mail. It's just an extra letter, and we fear that the two words might become confused somewhere in this article.
Anyway, we just found these two shots on social media today. But after a little digging, we discovered they were also posted on a bunch of Reddit threads about a year ago. Sadly, there are no other images, at least none that we could find.
The Mustang is wearing license frames from a Florida Ford dealer, but the plates themselves are in some kind of Arabic language. So maybe an eccentric millionaire from the Middle East did this for the laughs or as part of a 2019 cross-country road rally.
Fur wraps are an easy way to make your car stand out at an event. We saw it a lot during the glory days of supercar spotting in Europe's capitals. Besides the wrap, this Mustang doesn't look like anything special, and it's certainly no supercar.
The model is clearly a convertible and appears to have the pre-facelift headlights. It's also a convertible model and has been fitted with "Lambo" doors, which make it stand out even more. Maybe in this configuration, it's less likely to hurt pedestrians when it inevitably crashes while leaving a car meet.
People have compared the 'Stang to two iconic fictional furry creatures. Some say it looks like a car driven by Oscar the Grouch. I've never watched Sesame Street, so I don't know what that is or why it's green instead of yellow now. So, I'm more inclined to see it as the Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty.
