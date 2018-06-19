Funeral Workers Leave Hearse with Coffin Inside to Go Grab a Bite

NASA Flies Ikhana Drone in U.S. Controlled Air Space Without Chase Plane

Funeral workers, they’re just like us: when hunger strikes, it must be satiated. The difference is, of course, that funeral workers must stick to a schedule, especially if they’re carrying a body inside a coffin, in the hearse they’re driving 4 photos



That’s not the worst part, though. That would be that there was a coffin in the hearse and it was covered with flowers, which usually means there’s a body inside. Eyewitnesses tell the publication they even caught a glimpse of someone’s photo on the coffin, so it was, without a doubt, not empty.



With all that, the workers didn’t mind leaving the vehicle parked on a road in Cambridge for 40 minute, while they had brunch at a nearby restaurant. To add insult to injury, it was pretty hot outside, so whatever was going on in that coffin, it wasn’t good.



The hearse was initially parked outside Chesterton Carpets, and one carpet fitter came out of the shop and went to the restaurant to give the funeral workers a piece of his mind.



“I told them it was a bloody disgrace. They had left a family's deceased relative in a lay-by on full public display,” he tells the Mail. “They told me they had the right to eat, but in my view they had no respect. If that was my family member, I would have been disgusted.”



