Fully-Restored 1974 Norton Commando 850 Looks as Good as New, Oozes Classic Grace

It’s mind-boggling to see how far the overhaul went, and you’ll soon understand why we say this.
At the time when it was purchased by the present-day owner, this 1974 Norton Commando 850 was nothing more than a dismantled project collecting dust. That’s far from being the case nowadays, however, because the English gem got treated to an all-inclusive restoration after it had changed hands back in 2012.
The refurbishment process took no less than three years to complete, and it saw the Commando’s fuel tank and side panels repainted in a dark green base and gold highlights. All brightwork components were blessed with a youthful layer of chrome plating, while the frame, swingarm, and stands have all been powder-coated black.
As the original saddle looked horrendously worn-out, it was ditched altogether to make room for a sprightly replacement. New wheels can be found in the footwear department, sporting Bridgestone Battlax BT-45 rubber on their shiny rims. The motorcycle’s telescopic forks have been upgraded using Progressive Suspension springs, and its OEM shocks were swapped with Hagon items.
To keep the front brake operating smoothly, the owner had its master cylinder replaced and Norton-Lockheed caliper rebuilt. Looking up at the cockpit area, we notice refurbished instrumentation, fresh control levers, and new switchgear. Well, the mods listed thus far are all pretty cool, but we’ve saved the best for last!
The bike’s parallel-twin engine was rebuilt and overbored, subsequently receiving a 34 mm (1.3-inch) Mikuni carb, Emgo pistons, and a TriSpark electronic ignition system, among other goodies. Aftermarket exhaust pipework is also present, along with a Podtronics power module, youthful wiring, and a Shorai lithium-ion battery.
With all that being said, we’ll have you know this ‘74 MY Commando 850 is heading to auction right now, but you’ve only got until tomorrow (September 22) to check it out on Bring a Trailer! Oh, and don’t expect to get your hands on it for cheap, because the leading bid is currently registered at a generous $10,250.
