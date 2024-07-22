Fully-Rebuilt 1991 Chevy Blazer Rocks LS Power on the Second-Hand Market

Do you have a moment to talk about this customized Chevrolet Blazer that’s looking for a new home? Well, keep reading to find out what its strong points are and to learn how much you'll have to fork out for it because it's certainly not a bargain.
You're looking at a 1991 copy of the model – you know, before it became soft like the modern-day eponymous crossover or the EV. Thus, it retains the original chassis that made it an adventurous off-roader, sprinkled with a few novelties.
The most important, by far, is visible once you pop the hood open. It is a 6.0L LS motor paired with an automatic transmission. According to the vendor, this configuration "provides exceptional power and reliability." Curious how much power? Well, the output and thrust were undisclosed, but this old-timer is likely quicker in a straight line than some new sporty crossovers.
A suspension lift was part of the makeover. And it was one serious restoration process during which all components were given a new lease on life. That explains the ultra-clean underbody, the shiny red paint finish, and the black interior that looks just as good today as it did over three decades ago when this Chevy Blazer rolled off the line. The vendor also mentions the air conditioning, power running boards, and new 18-inch wheels hugged by chunky rubber.
The latter comes with an MSRP of $56,200 for the latest model year, and this 1991 Chevrolet Blazer will set you back $79,900. That's a lot of money for any Blazer, even if it boasts an LS V8 motor under the hood. It costs more than a brand-new Corvette Stingray, which starts at $68,300. For that kind of money, you could get two new Silverado HD trucks, almost three Colorados, three Malibus, and more than two 2024 Blazers, with the latter starting at $35,400. The Blazer EV kicks off at $48,400.
Garage Kept Motors advertises this 1991 Chevrolet Blazer here, revealing it from all angles in an extensive image gallery. Thus, you know what to do if you're not convinced that it deserves your money and would like to see more of it. However, before clicking on the ad, tell us if you think it's a good deal or not and if you'd make it yours for nearly $80k.
The most important, by far, is visible once you pop the hood open. It is a 6.0L LS motor paired with an automatic transmission. According to the vendor, this configuration "provides exceptional power and reliability." Curious how much power? Well, the output and thrust were undisclosed, but this old-timer is likely quicker in a straight line than some new sporty crossovers.
A suspension lift was part of the makeover. And it was one serious restoration process during which all components were given a new lease on life. That explains the ultra-clean underbody, the shiny red paint finish, and the black interior that looks just as good today as it did over three decades ago when this Chevy Blazer rolled off the line. The vendor also mentions the air conditioning, power running boards, and new 18-inch wheels hugged by chunky rubber.
Since the restoration was complete, this classic off-roader has clocked only 178 miles (286 km). That's not a typo, as you’re really looking at a brand-new 33-year-old vehicle. All it needs is some gasoline in the tank and a new owner in the papers to hit the road again. Still, as mentioned above, it's not a bargain machine, as it costs more than a brand-new Tahoe.
The latter comes with an MSRP of $56,200 for the latest model year, and this 1991 Chevrolet Blazer will set you back $79,900. That's a lot of money for any Blazer, even if it boasts an LS V8 motor under the hood. It costs more than a brand-new Corvette Stingray, which starts at $68,300. For that kind of money, you could get two new Silverado HD trucks, almost three Colorados, three Malibus, and more than two 2024 Blazers, with the latter starting at $35,400. The Blazer EV kicks off at $48,400.
Garage Kept Motors advertises this 1991 Chevrolet Blazer here, revealing it from all angles in an extensive image gallery. Thus, you know what to do if you're not convinced that it deserves your money and would like to see more of it. However, before clicking on the ad, tell us if you think it's a good deal or not and if you'd make it yours for nearly $80k.