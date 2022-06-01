Fully Electric Skoda Enyaq IV Is the Czech Carmaker's Most Upcycled Model

It goes without saying that building a fully electric vehicle in a non-environmentally friendly manner is rather redundant. If you’re going to save the planet one EV at a time, you might as well go all in when it comes to sustainability, which is something Czech carmaker Skoda is looking to do.
Take the zero emissions Enyaq iV model for example. Skoda used 13.1 kg’s (28.8 lbs) worth of recycled plastics for its exterior, including for the smooth surface underbody covers which allow for more efficient aerodynamic airflow underneath the vehicle. This plastic was reclaimed and reused from battery housings and bumpers and it’s the equivalent of a new tire in terms of weight.
Meanwhile, the proportion of recycled steel used for the Czech crossover’s body is 40%, whereas with aluminum it can be as high as 60%. To make matters...better, 20% of the Enyaq iV’s side windowpanes are said to also be recycled.
A further use of sustainable materials can be found inside the Enyaq iV, where sound dampening bits are made from recycled textiles, while both the floor and trunk mats are made using fibers from recycled PET bottles.
Those who opt for the Lodge specification will be glad to know that 60% of the polyester used for the seat fabric is also made from recycled PET bottles, with the remaining 40% made from eco-friendly natural wool, containing between 30 and 49.9% new wool.
If you want leather seats, you’ll be thrilled to know that the Enyaq’s iV’s distinctive cognac-colored leather is tanned without chemicals, using olive leaf extracts, while the leather itself has been processed in an “innovative, eco-friendly manner,” according to Skoda.
As for the crossover’s battery pack, it too was designed to be reusable and is 96% recyclable. The carmaker has even come up with a second-life scheme for old EV batteries, where they can be installed in dedicated power hubs and used for solar energy storage. There are four Skoda retailers in Europe right now that are already powered by battery packs sourced from decommissioned Enyaq iV prototypes.
