Fully-Electric Nautique Was Born for Watersports, Flaunts Incredible Performance

Clean energy doesn’t have to equal a decrease in performance, and this goes for cars, two-wheelers, aircraft, and any kind of vessel. In order to prove that, an Orlando-based company has developed what it claims to be the world’s first fully-electric towboat.
Watersports are all about power, speed, and efficiency – no compromises allowed. Ingenity wanted to demonstrate that that’s perfectly compatible with a zero-emissions goal. Super Air Nautique GS22E, a revolutionary electric towboat, delivers top performance for watersports, with the added benefits of an electric propulsion system.
The 24-foot (7.3 meters) boat is equipped with an electric drive system that delivers instant torque, perfect for all types of watersport adventures. It makes a statement as soon as it hits the water, with its bold look and sleek silhouette. This electric model was based on the company’s most successful multi-sport boat in the Nautique line, and it blends premium design with functionality.
Just because it runs on clean energy, doesn’t mean it can’t be luxurious: the GS22E was built with high-quality materials, and it comes with generous storage space and multiple seat configurations. More importantly, it has 90% fewer moving parts than similar gas-combustion towboats. This doesn’t only mean hassle-free maintenance, but, according to Ingenity, it enables a more responsive drive system.
Like any premium boat, the GS22E also ranks high in terms of connectivity. The Osmosis telematics allows not only remote diagnostics, but also over-the-air software updates, all managed via the display at the helm or smartphone.
When it comes to any type of electric vehicle, range and charging time are some of the most important aspects. Ingenity has developed not only the electric towboat itself, but also a wide range of charging devices, to suit all customers’ needs. The GS22E can operate for up to three hours on a single charge, and it can be recharged in only 90 minutes, via Ingenity’s Level 3 DC fast charger.
The charging solutions developed by the Florida-based boat maker use the same system as automotive-grade EV chargers and range from 5.8 kW (22 hours for a full recharge), to 85 kW (1.5 hours). Just plug in the cable, and your electric towboat will be ready for another adventure.
Each GS22E comes with the standard charging cable and a customizable charging solution. If you want to experience a zero-emissions powerful boat, pricing for the 2022 model starts just below $300,000.
