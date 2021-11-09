5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Endures Its First Crash Test for KNCAP: Check It Here

4 Motional and Hyundai Motor Group Roll Out Their IONIQ 5 Robotaxi

More on this:

Fully Driverless Lyft Rides to Be Offered in Las Vegas With Hyundai Ioniq 5 Fleet

Las Vegas will be the first city to get a fully driverless public ride-hailing service that will operate with robotaxis. Set to debut in 2023, the service will be operated by Motional and Lyft with Ioniq 5 models . The two companies have previously worked together on a similar service in the city. 7 photos



The new service that



We have already seen Motional's take on the



With every fare,



Unfortunately, Motional has yet to specify what will be the next cities to get their robotaxis and how many of these vehicles will be deployed in Las Vegas in 2023.



Regardless of that lack of figures, for now, Americans are ready to ride in driverless taxis. A third-party study referenced by Motional showed that over a third of respondents (all Americans) believe they will take a ride in a driverless vehicle within the next five years.





Las Vegas will be the first of many cities that will get these robotaxis that have been specially developed by Motional and Hyundai. As you may know, Lyft and Motional have already provided over 100,000 self-driving rides in Las Vegas , and the company has obtained five-star ratings from 98 percent of its paying customers, as Motional noted back in August this year.The new service that Motional announced today will be a fully driverless one that will be meant for the public. In other words, Las Vegas will have self-driving Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis starting 2023, and they will be available through the Lyft app.We have already seen Motional's take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxi, which is built to operate safely without a human driver. Once the program is started, drivers will request a ride from the app, wait for the designated vehicle to arrive, get inside, buckle up, and start the ride.With every fare, Motional and Lyft will get rider feedback, which will be used to refine the user experience to make the vehicle as easy to use as possible. Motional and Lyft pride themselves on their three-year experience of autonomous ride-hailing services in Las Vegas, which is something rival companies do not have.Unfortunately, Motional has yet to specify what will be the next cities to get their robotaxis and how many of these vehicles will be deployed in Las Vegas in 2023.Regardless of that lack of figures, for now, Americans are ready to ride in driverless taxis. A third-party study referenced by Motional showed that over a third of respondents (all Americans) believe they will take a ride in a driverless vehicle within the next five years.

load press release