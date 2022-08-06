autoevolution
Fully Documented 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Runs, Drives, Survives, and Impresses

6 Aug 2022, 22:20 UTC ·
The total Corvette production for the model year 1969 came down to nearly 39,000 units, and most of them (approximately 22,000 units) came as a T-top. On the other hand, the convertible continued to be rather successful, as its production still included more than 16,600 cars.
Painted in Lemans Blue, this 1969 Corvette that eBay seller stanpat1216 has recently posted online for auction is a beautiful example that has remained mostly original and unmolested.

As you can tell from the pics shared by the seller, the car comes in very good shape, and though the paint does show its age and exhibits occasional spots that would require some fixes or a full respray (especially if you’re particularly interested in a perfect 10 model).

The Vette comes with a lot of documentation, including even the tank sticker, but also with lots of receipts for the fixes the car has already received and the new parts that are now on it.

One of the most important things that you should be aware of concerns the engine. Powered by a 427 (7.0-liter) V8 paired with a 4-speed transmission, the Corvette still runs and drives like a new car, so it’s ready to become your daily driver if that’s what you’re looking for in such a gem.

Chevy offered several 427 versions in 1969, and the 400-horsepower configurations (also available on this one) were fitted with Holley carburetors. The engine could be paired with either a 4-speed manual transmission or a Turbo Hydra-matic gearbox.

To be honest, I’m not at all surprised to see this Corvette getting so much love these days. The bidding on eBay has already reached $55,000, with the number of offers getting close to 50. There’s no reserve in place, which means that in approximately 24 hours when the bidding comes to an end, the Corvette should theoretically find a new home at a price that perfectly makes sense on such a gorgeous classic.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

