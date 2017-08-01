autoevolution

Fully Carbon Fiber 2018 BMW HP4 Race U.S. Price and Specs Revealed

If you’re up for some serious track days, the new BMW HP4 Race model should be on your list. Some of the handcrafted limited production units will reach the United States shore this autumn so make sure you get on the list to buy one.
Each HP4 Race is built by hand by a small, highly specialized team in Berlin, Germany, and represents the manufacturer’s pinnacle of technology. The model is on par with current superbike factory racing machines, and even excels in some areas thanks to its carbon fiber frame.

Weighing 171 kilograms when fully fueled and road ready, the new HP4 RACE is even lighter than the factory racing bikes currently used in the Superbike World Championship and is only slightly above the MotoGP factory racers regarding weight.

Power comes from a 999cc four-cylinder engine generating 215 hp and 88 lb-ft of torque. A reinforced WSBK transmission featuring longer first and second gears will make sure you use that power as efficiently as possible down the track.

Stopping power is provided by Brembo GP4 PR calipers as well as a Brembo radial master cylinder. WSBK Ohlins FGR forks are also on the list along with an Ohlins TTX 36 GP spring strut, carbon fiber rims, trimmings, milled aluminum switchgear, and HP brake and clutch levers.

Wide-ranging set-up options for different track layouts and road surface conditions are provided by the audibly perceptible Dynamic Traction Control controlled by ignition cut, Engine Brake EBR, and Wheelie Control. These can be programmed selectively for each gear according to rider preference, allowing optimum use of the enormous riding dynamics potential offered by the new HP4 RACE.

The bike will be available starting this autumn and can be had in only one color scheme comprising Light White, Racing Blue Metallic, and Racing Red. There are no options or packages available for it, and the price BMW asks for this incredible machine is $78,000.
