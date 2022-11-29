Full Wrap Lincoln Navigator Rides Stealthy yet Posh on Black Forgiato Piatto 26s

In a sea of ultra-luxury super-SUVs, both present and incoming, it seems that some old-school models have been marooned on a little island with no salvage expectations.
When eagerly waiting for the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue (like rapper Meek Mill), or the 735-hp BMW XM Label Red, it may be easy to forget even about the Lambo Urus or Range-Rover Cullinan.
And the latter two are currently the ‘king and queen’ of the American aftermarket realm, if we are to trust the abundance of custom transformations from personalization experts like Platinum, RDB LA, or Wheels Boutique. No worries, though, ‘little’ others can still stand out in a crowd.
So, just in case you want to go against the traditional Range Rover, Mercedes-AMG G 63, or Caddy Escalade current, here is a good example from the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts at Forgiato Designs, who recently decided they want to highlight the underdog of the American full-size luxury SUV market. That would be the Lincoln Navigator, a model born way back in 1998 and has already gone through four different iterations.
Some might say the current generation – presented back in 2017 at the year’s edition of the New York Auto Show, might have started to grow long in the tooth, especially considering the fresher competition. But the folks over at Wolves Den Customs in Orlando, Florida, will probably care to disagree. And they are doing it with a 2022 Lincoln Navigator dressed in a stealthy gray full wrap, protected by a full matte PPF, and also packing a nice ceramic coating tint.
But that is not all, as the cool Linc SUV rides stealthy yet posh and outrageous on a set of black-contrasting 26-inch Forgiato Piatto aftermarket wheels. And while they do not look oversized when compared to the behemoth of a Navigator, they do show their true measure when one sees the puny brake discs up close and personal…
And the latter two are currently the ‘king and queen’ of the American aftermarket realm, if we are to trust the abundance of custom transformations from personalization experts like Platinum, RDB LA, or Wheels Boutique. No worries, though, ‘little’ others can still stand out in a crowd.
So, just in case you want to go against the traditional Range Rover, Mercedes-AMG G 63, or Caddy Escalade current, here is a good example from the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts at Forgiato Designs, who recently decided they want to highlight the underdog of the American full-size luxury SUV market. That would be the Lincoln Navigator, a model born way back in 1998 and has already gone through four different iterations.
Some might say the current generation – presented back in 2017 at the year’s edition of the New York Auto Show, might have started to grow long in the tooth, especially considering the fresher competition. But the folks over at Wolves Den Customs in Orlando, Florida, will probably care to disagree. And they are doing it with a 2022 Lincoln Navigator dressed in a stealthy gray full wrap, protected by a full matte PPF, and also packing a nice ceramic coating tint.
But that is not all, as the cool Linc SUV rides stealthy yet posh and outrageous on a set of black-contrasting 26-inch Forgiato Piatto aftermarket wheels. And while they do not look oversized when compared to the behemoth of a Navigator, they do show their true measure when one sees the puny brake discs up close and personal…