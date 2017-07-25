Full Throttle Remastered Released On iOS

7 photos

For those of you who have no idea what I’m rambling about, Full Throttle is a classic graphic adventure game from industry legend Tim Schafer. The point-and-clicker tells the story of Ben Throttle, the leader of the Polecats biker gang, who gets caught up in a tale of motorcycles, mayhem, and murder.



You can definitely say it’s the best motorcycle-driven-story video game so far and it will probably stay that way until Days Gone will finally get released, hopefully, this winter.



Now, over 20 years since its original release, Full Throttle Remastered was laid out by Double Fine Productions in April for Windows, Mac OS X, and PlayStation 4. However, if you find yourself on a long trip and want to skip time faster, the publisher has now made the game available of iOS.



And no, it’s not a lousy ported mobile version. At 3.9 GB, you get the full game and in only costs $4.99, compared with, say the Steam version which is $14.99. The new version is remastered with all-new artwork, audio, and music. Definitely a bargain and an awesome way to spend time or relive the old story in HD.



Players will also have the option to switch back and forth between classic and remastered modes, and mix-n-match audio and graphics options to their desire. There’s also concept art browser with work from Peter Chan, and a commentary track with the game’s original creators.



Note that the game requires iOS 9.0 or later and is compatible with every new iPhone down to the 5S. You can also play it on an iPad or iPad mini as long as it’s at least a second generation one.