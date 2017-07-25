autoevolution

Full Throttle Remastered Released On iOS

25 Jul 2017, 10:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Retro games are more and more popular these days as they are fun, unique, and offer that nostalgic feeling when played. Oh, and you can also play them now on a tiny device that fits in your pocket. And such is the case with Full Throttle Remastered which recently found its way up the iTunes store.
7 photos
Full Throttle Remastered on iOSFull Throttle Remastered on iOSFull Throttle Remastered on iOSFull Throttle Remastered on iOSFull Throttle Remastered on iOSFull Throttle Remastered on iOS
For those of you who have no idea what I’m rambling about, Full Throttle is a classic graphic adventure game from industry legend Tim Schafer. The point-and-clicker tells the story of Ben Throttle, the leader of the Polecats biker gang, who gets caught up in a tale of motorcycles, mayhem, and murder.

You can definitely say it’s the best motorcycle-driven-story video game so far and it will probably stay that way until Days Gone will finally get released, hopefully, this winter.

Now, over 20 years since its original release, Full Throttle Remastered was laid out by Double Fine Productions in April for Windows, Mac OS X, and PlayStation 4. However, if you find yourself on a long trip and want to skip time faster, the publisher has now made the game available of iOS.

And no, it’s not a lousy ported mobile version. At 3.9 GB, you get the full game and in only costs $4.99, compared with, say the Steam version which is $14.99. The new version is remastered with all-new artwork, audio, and music. Definitely a bargain and an awesome way to spend time or relive the old story in HD.

Players will also have the option to switch back and forth between classic and remastered modes, and mix-n-match audio and graphics options to their desire. There’s also concept art browser with work from Peter Chan, and a commentary track with the game’s original creators.

Note that the game requires iOS 9.0 or later and is compatible with every new iPhone down to the 5S. You can also play it on an iPad or iPad mini as long as it’s at least a second generation one.
motorcycle game retro bike retro neo-retro
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance