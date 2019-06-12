autoevolution
 

Full-Grown Woman Tries to Fit Into Little Tikes Car, Predictably Gets Stuck

12 Jun 2019, 17:13 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If you’re into doing all kinds of childish things, let this be a warning: trying to squeeze into the Little Tikes Cozy Coupe children’s car might not work out as you think it will.
4 photos
Cardi B got a Bentley Betayga toy car for her unborn daughterThe Bentley Bentayga toy car is the closest thing to a car for kids aged 1 to 6The Bentley Bentayga toy car is the closest thing to a car for kids aged 1 to 6
One woman from Scotland tried this on a dare and ended up stuck inside the children’s toy car for almost an hour, 15 minutes of which were spent trying to cut her out with a bread knife. Footage of the incident was captured by one of the people there and then shared to social media and local media outlets, SWNS says.

You will also find it embedded at the bottom of the page. Despite her predicament, Zoe chose to see the funny side in this.

“Zoe Archibald, 34, climbed into her one-year-old cousin's red and yellow Little Tikes car for a joke but managed to get stuck,” SWNS says. “No matter which way she contorted her body, she couldn't wriggle free, and was trapped for an HOUR while she tried to escape. She was eventually cut out the toy by her dad Kevin, who used a bread knife, while nephew Matthew Shepherd-Bull, 26, filmed her release.”

Apparently, Zoe first tried to slide in the car like a child would, but she couldn’t, so she was helped into it by other people, who slipped it over her head. That was probably a good sign that she should stop, but she didn’t.

“There was no way she could get herself out,” Shepherd-Bull explains for the same media outlet. “No matter what we did she wasn't able to get out. Everyone found it funny, even Zoe. She was a bit panicked but mainly found it funny.”

On the upside, at least they didn’t have to call the firefighters to cut her out of the toy car, so there’s always that.

lol fail toy car Little Tikes viral video Scotland
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Latest car models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactMERCEDES BENZ GLBMERCEDES BENZ GLB Large SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactAll car models  
 
 