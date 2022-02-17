Full Carbon Fiber Body 1965 Shelby Cobra Revealed, It’s an Ultra-Limited Diamond Edition

It’s been about a year since we last heard anything exciting from the guys over at Classic Recreations, but the wait seems to have been worth it. Following in the footsteps of the 1967 GT500CR Mustang in full carbon fiber body presented back then, the company announced this week the same special treatment for the 1965 CSX Shelby Cobra.
“Built to handle like a modern vehicle” and take on even the most potent machines of today, the car has no tubular chassis, but comes with a custom-designed one, geometrically correct, and backed by independent suspension and Wilwood 6 piston brakes front and rear.
Around this chassis, a full carbon fiber body (including the floor and doors), officially licensed, has been fitted, and it weighs just 88 pounds (40 kg).
Put together as an exquisite race car, the resurrected Cobra makes use of a Ford Gen 3 Coyote engine, rocking a T56 Magnum Tremec transmission and, optionally, a VMP supercharger that takes the powerplant’s output to over 800 horsepower.
“Carroll Shelby taught me the significance of pushing the envelope through innovation and passion,” said Jason Engel, Classic Recreations founder.
“A dream of Carroll’s was always to place the highest horsepower engine possible in the lightest, most agile car imaginable and it is our honor to have met that challenge.”
As per Classic Recreations, the run of carbon fiber bodies Cobras will be very limited, to just ten units, to be precise. They’ll be collectively called Diamond Edition, “in honor of Shelby American’s 60th anniversary,” and because they are licensed, they will be included in the Shelby Licensing portfolio with unique serial numbers, CSX4521 through CSX4530.
Such level of craftmanship and uniqueness means these things will by means be cheap. The company is offering each of the ten examples for prices starting at $1.2 million.
We are happy to announce the launch of our 1965 Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Race Car. The body weighs only 88 pounds and its Coyote Gen 3 engine with a VMP Supercharger produces over 800 horsepower. Only 10 of these CSX 4000 series bad boys will ever be made. pic.twitter.com/HMm3aOLRWm— Classic Recreations (@CRMustangs) February 16, 2022