4 New Smart e-Trailer From OzXCorp Will Push Your Car Up a Hill, Park Itself

3 This Tiny RV Has a Pop-Up Upper Level With Balcony and Its Own Elevator

2 Carmaker Says It's Ready to Work With Tech Giants, Including Maybe Even Apple

More on this:

Fueloyal Launches Customized Fuel Purchase Optimization IoT System For Trucking

Most long-haul trucking fleets operate without data that could save them money from unnecessarily wasting resources on buying higher-priced fuel. 8 photos



Founded in 2015, Fueloyal has supplied more than 1 million IoT devices to major companies in 16 countries, and their new Fuel Navigation is intended to provide operating fleets with significant fuel savings. The company says the opportunities include fuel management, fleet management, camera telematics, IoT gateways, MaaS, and tracking services.



Fuel Navigator - a fuel purchase optimization system - is designed to service fleet vehicles that purchase most of their fuel while out on the road. This fuel management system software utilizes algorithms that track a vehicle’s activity and usage and then provide data-driven recommendations to provide average savings of 20 cents per gallon of fuel.



Fuel Navigator automatically generates real-time



The software also calculates the amount of gas to purchase for a leg of a particular trip and takes into consideration how conditions in the next location or region may offer lower prices. Its algorithm also takes into account the savings and discounts that may be provided by elements such as company fuel card providers into gas and route recommendations.



Fueloyal says the platform also protects companies from fuel theft due to fuel card misuse and advanced telematics devices installed in each truck record the amount of fuel added.



The Fueloyal, a connected vehicle platform provider in Chicago, Illinois has just launched a customized fuel purchase optimization system they say can add to data analytics for OEM connected vehicles.Founded in 2015, Fueloyal has supplied more than 1 million IoT devices to major companies in 16 countries, and their new Fuel Navigation is intended to provide operating fleets with significant fuel savings. The company says the opportunities include fuel management, fleet management, camera telematics, IoT gateways, MaaS, and tracking services.Fuel Navigator - a fuel purchase optimization system - is designed to service fleet vehicles that purchase most of their fuel while out on the road. This fuel management system software utilizes algorithms that track a vehicle’s activity and usage and then provide data-driven recommendations to provide average savings of 20 cents per gallon of fuel.Fuel Navigator automatically generates real-time fuel prices and optimum travel routes at the precise moment a vehicle is dispatched and lets the driver know when, where, and how much fuel to buy as they travel through a given region.The software also calculates the amount of gas to purchase for a leg of a particular trip and takes into consideration how conditions in the next location or region may offer lower prices. Its algorithm also takes into account the savings and discounts that may be provided by elements such as company fuel card providers into gas and route recommendations.Fueloyal says the platform also protects companies from fuel theft due to fuel card misuse and advanced telematics devices installed in each truck record the amount of fuel added.The IoT vehicle solutions from Fueloyal Inc. can be used by any transport company from taxicab fleet managers to truck fleet management companies.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

load press release